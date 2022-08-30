Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run suspect injured in separate crash on I-90 at Dodson Road
GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a hit-and-run was injured in a separate crash. The suspect has not been named, but the crash happened on westbound I-90 at Dodson. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver suffered minor injuries. A tweet...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal collision blocking eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports a fatal collision on the I-90 is blocking eastbound lanes while investigation gets underway, roughly 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The collision happened one mile west of the Adams County line near mile post 190. According to WSP Trooper Jeremey...
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail
An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail. On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Moses Lake Wednesday morning. Kyle Forman, Public Information Officer stated that a male suspect smashed into the duplex after failing to stop at a stop sign. The crash occurred in the Larson Community near Moses...
Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
MLPD investigations lands two in jail on federal drug charges
MOSES LAKE — An investigation by the Moses Lake police street crimes unit has landed two people in jail on federal drug charges. Rosallio Santellan-Hernandez and Roberto Tijerina were both indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death
YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire
MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
Fires may be imminent Friday with Red Flag warning issued for Grant, Douglas and Adams counties
SPOKANE - An unstable atmosphere could wreak havoc on the local landscape due to extreme fire danger Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grant, Douglas, Adams, and Lincoln counties. A Red Flag warning is issued when very hot temperatures paired with extremely...
Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90
A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
PUDs warn of fluctuating Columbia River flows this weekend
Boaters and recreationists using the Columbia River around Wenatchee should be wary of changing water levels this weekend. The PUDs that maintain river flow in the Wenatchee Valley are warning that summer heat and energy demands may force water level fluctuations around hydropower dams, including Rock Island, Rocky Reach and Wells Dam.
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
