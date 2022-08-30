ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

KHQ Right Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal collision blocking eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports a fatal collision on the I-90 is blocking eastbound lanes while investigation gets underway, roughly 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The collision happened one mile west of the Adams County line near mile post 190. According to WSP Trooper Jeremey...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail

An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail. On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD investigations lands two in jail on federal drug charges

MOSES LAKE — An investigation by the Moses Lake police street crimes unit has landed two people in jail on federal drug charges. Rosallio Santellan-Hernandez and Roberto Tijerina were both indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
97 Rock

Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
KIMA TV

Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death

YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire

MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90

A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
VANTAGE, WA
ncwlife.com

PUDs warn of fluctuating Columbia River flows this weekend

Boaters and recreationists using the Columbia River around Wenatchee should be wary of changing water levels this weekend. The PUDs that maintain river flow in the Wenatchee Valley are warning that summer heat and energy demands may force water level fluctuations around hydropower dams, including Rock Island, Rocky Reach and Wells Dam.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

