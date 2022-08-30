Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Marc Marquez Gets Back On A Motorcycle And Eyes Misano Test
Marc Marquez must be experiencing a heavy dose of déjà vu. The Repsol Honda rider has been here twice before. Following a season-ending crash in 2020, Marquez worked his way back to health, riding a Honda CBR600RR and an RC213V-S before jumping back on his MotoGP machine. He went through the same process prior to the 2022 season, after reaggravating his diplopia (double vision) at the end of 2021.
RideApart
KTM Calls MotoGP Rookie Remy Gardner "Not Professional Enough”
Breakups are hard, especially when they’re one-sided. Such is the case with the split between KTM’s MotoGP team and Tech3 rookie rider Remy Gardner. With less than one year of MotoGP experience to his name, KTM informed number 87 that they were eight-sixing him for the 2023 season.
RideApart
Ducati Unveils Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition In Misano
On September 2, 2022, Ducati officially unveiled the numbered, limited-edition Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Built off the solid platform of the 2023 Panigale V4 S, and incorporating design language from the Lamborghini Huracán STO, this newest addition to the Streetfighter family is bold, uncompromising, and in-your-face with its styling. Just...
CARS・
Comments / 0