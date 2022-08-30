Marc Marquez must be experiencing a heavy dose of déjà vu. The Repsol Honda rider has been here twice before. Following a season-ending crash in 2020, Marquez worked his way back to health, riding a Honda CBR600RR and an RC213V-S before jumping back on his MotoGP machine. He went through the same process prior to the 2022 season, after reaggravating his diplopia (double vision) at the end of 2021.

