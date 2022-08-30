Lucas County awards $100,000 in MacArthur grants

The Lucas County commissioners Tuesday awarded a $10,000 MacArthur grant each to 10 of the 17 local applicants seeking funds to help reduce the inmate population.

“I am so excited,” said Avis Files, family and supportive services director at Pathway, Inc., one of the grants winners.

This marked the second year in a row that the nonprofit, which seeks to help people get out of poverty and achieve self-efficiency, won the award.

“I am excited to be able to continue to serve our community, especially the African-American fathers and mothers as they navigate their way back into society as returning citizens,” Ms. Files said.

The other awardees are Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League, the Junction Coalition, Frederick Douglass Community Association, JRM Mentoring, the Program Inc., Open Arms Transformation Living, Stand Up Man Up 2, Believe Center, and All In Academy.

The City Park League Resource Group, Toledo Elite Student Athletics/The Moss Foundation, YWCA of Northwest Ohio, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, The Assignment, African American Police League, and Redeemed by Fitness did not get the grants.

Mark Reiter, the county public information officer, said grant recipients were chosen for the ability of their projects and programs to deliver a community-based approach to address racial disparity in local jails and provide equitable solutions that enhance safety and justice.

MacArthur grants are for those who come up with ideas on how to support criminal justice reform and address racial disparities in jails.

The applicants are community groups aiming to create and implement criminal-justice reform projects in the Toledo ZIP codes of 43604, 43607, 43608, and 43610, those with the highest incarceration rates, according to commissioners.

Reggie Williams, Frederick Douglass Community Association executive director, said that the $10,000 will go toward the nonprofit’s Getting Ahead program, which will provide day-to-day help in building relationships, family economics, and understanding local politics.

Mr. Williams also noted that the nonprofit also received the award last year, which has helped people get housing and access to college. He said he hopes the trend continues.

Commissioners president Gary Byers said the MacArthur Foundation recognizes that “good ideas can come from communities rather than just governments.”

“This process is looking for an idea or ideas that will reduce the proportional disparity of persons of color being held in jail,” Mr. Byers said. “The fact that we are able to use private dollars to fund this effort, along with an advisory committee familiar with these ZIP codes, heartens me as to the process.”

The 17 applicants sought $165,000, so commissioners had to whittle down the grant applicants’ list because this round of funding was limited to $100,000.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said he was pleased with the passing of the award resolutions.

"It was a solid process, driven by the community, not the government, and we listened to their recommendations,” Mr. Gerken said. “I think all of these groups will do well with the money. It's important to let smaller groups in the community know that we see their work and they are valued."

In November, commissioners announced a grant initiative to help community-based groups support a criminal-justice reform to reduce the local jail population and racial disparity.

Proposed projects are required to be in collaboration with community and neighborhood residents, focus on the community or neighborhood, and meet specific needs, according to commissioners’ staff. They must be completed by Dec. 31.

The grant applications were reviewed and scored by a community-based five-member committee that was looking to recommend the approval of 10 applications while prioritizing Black, Indigenous, and people of color-led new groups and groups that are growing and developing, according to the commissioners’ staff.

To apply, an organization had to have valid 501(c)(3) nonprofit status or partner with a nonprofit organization that can serve as a fiscal sponsor. Applicants also were required to file a grant funding report.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council serves as the grant administrator on behalf of the commissioners. The awarded funds will be distributed directly to the nonprofit.