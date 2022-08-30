ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Work to close lanes on Cherry, Jefferson

By The Blade
Utility work will close lanes on a block of Cherry Street on Wednesday and Thursday, while work on a building will restrict part of Jefferson Avenue to one-way traffic for two weeks starting Wednesday, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.

The work on Cherry will be between Erie and Huron streets.

Jefferson’s westbound lane will be closed between 13th and 14th streets while a building and sidewalk restoration project is done, city officials said. No detour route will be posted; parallel Monroe Street or Madison Avenue are the closest alternatives.

Toledo, OH
