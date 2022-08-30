Read full article on original website
Taylor Decker Restructures Contract
Detroit Lions have gained additional salary cap space by restructuring Taylor Decker's contract.
New York Giants Fail to Inspire NFL Executives' Faith in New Poll
The New York Giants earned a low ranking in a new poll by The Athletic regarding NFC teams. Is the ranking fair?
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report, Jordan Strachan, EDGE, South Carolina
Honors/Captainship: All-Sun Belt 3rd Team (2020) Games Watched: @GAUN, @TXAM, SCCL, NCUN (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2020 @GAST 10 GP, 10 GS, 41 Tkls, 14 TFL, 10.5 Sacks. 2019 @GAST 1 GP, 1 GS, Missed rest of the season with a knee injury. 2018 @GAST 12 GP,...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
Name, Jersey #Adetomiwa Adebawore, #99 School (Code)ILNW DOB, Class Yr3/4/2001 Height, Weight6016, 275 40 Yd Dash4.8 Arms, Hands3300, 1034 Position/DepthDE/Starter Honors/CaptainshipAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention Season Viewed (yr)2021-22 Games WatchedMIST, NCDU, NEUN (2022) Scout Name / DateBryan Ault – 8/30/2022. Per Year Stats. 20221 GP: 4 Total Tackles (4 solo)
Former NFL football player arrested for taking a bath in a person’s outdoor fountain after robbing the place
Stanley Wilson Jr. needs help. The former NFL football player was arrested again for breaking into a home. According to the TMZ Sports report, Wilson the former Lions cornerback broke into a 30 million dollar Hollywood Hills home on two different occasions. The most recent day was August 24th. He...
College Football Player Carlos Stephens convicted of killing a nursing student over a pair of AirPods
Former Alabama-Birmingham football player Carlos Stephens has pleaded guilty to murdering nursing student Destiny Washington. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder. Authorities believe she and a friend had arranged to meet Stephens to sell him a set of AirPods for $100 when she was fatally...
NFL 2022: Four Difference-Making Trades￼
The off-season in the NFL is a crucial time for teams as they bid to improve their rosters for the following campaign. There have been some eye-catching trades conducted this year, several of which could have a major bearing on the destination of the Super Bowl. With that in mind,...
NFL Transactions for September 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Falcons placed LB Deion Jones, CB Isaiah Oliver, DE Marlon Davidson, OT Jalen Mayfield, and TE John Fitzpatrick on I/R. Falcons signed DB Abdullah Anderson, LB Nick Kwiatkowski and OL Colby Gossett. Falcons claimed OT Chuma Edoga and DT Matt Dickerson off waivers. Bills signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler...
Hula Bowl lands 19 players on a 53-man roster with another 14 landing on practice squads
Thirty percent of the Hula Bowl roster has made an NFL team! That is huge for the Hula Bowl All-Star game. Last year, NFL Draft Diamonds worked directly with the game as their scouting staff. We are so happy to announce that 19 of our players landed on a 53...
Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday for aggravated assault with a firearm. This is not the first time that Maye has been in trouble with the law. The Saints safety was arrested when he played for the Jets last year for a DUI. Marcus Maye faced charges from a DUI...
