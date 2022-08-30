ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name, Jersey #Adetomiwa Adebawore, #99 School (Code)ILNW DOB, Class Yr3/4/2001 Height, Weight6016, 275 40 Yd Dash4.8 Arms, Hands3300, 1034 Position/DepthDE/Starter Honors/CaptainshipAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention Season Viewed (yr)2021-22 Games WatchedMIST, NCDU, NEUN (2022) Scout Name / DateBryan Ault – 8/30/2022. Per Year Stats. 20221 GP: 4 Total Tackles (4 solo)
EVANSTON, IL
