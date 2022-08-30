Owens, Blanchard Valley Health expand partnership

Owens Community College and Blanchard Valley Health System recently signed a formal agreement that expands clinical site access for health care workers studying at Owens, including nurses and allied health professionals, the school said.

The agreement calls for supervised access to direct patient care to provide clinical training and experience for Owens students. They are enrolled primarily in the college’s School of Nursing and Health Professions, from the Findlay-area Campus on Bright Road and the Toledo-area campus in Perrysburg Township, the announcement said.

Blanchard Valley Health System’s clinical sites include Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital, among others. Clinical sites will accommodate a minimum of six and maximum of 10 clinical groups consisting of six to seven students per group during both the spring and fall semesters.

Owens students in ultrasound technology, MRI, radiological technology, surgical technology, sterile processing and vascular technology as well as students in emergency medical services in the college’s public safety program also will work clinicals at Blanchard Valley Health System, the announcement this month said.