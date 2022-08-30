ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

firefighternation.com

Dash Cam Captures Car Sideswiping Tuscaloosa (AL) Fire Truck; Police Search for Driver

Tuscaloosa police are looking for leads that will help them identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a Fire Department rescue truck responding to a medical call. The driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove in order to pass the emergency vehicle, police said in a statement. The paramedics were running both lights and sirens on their way to a stroke patient who needed urgent medical attention.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue

Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
JACKSON, MS
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday

A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

