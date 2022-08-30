Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city's 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Dash Cam Captures Car Sideswiping Tuscaloosa (AL) Fire Truck; Police Search for Driver
Tuscaloosa police are looking for leads that will help them identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a Fire Department rescue truck responding to a medical call. The driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove in order to pass the emergency vehicle, police said in a statement. The paramedics were running both lights and sirens on their way to a stroke patient who needed urgent medical attention.
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
'Beautiful inside and out': Northside High School alum killed in crash near Northport
A crash near Northport Friday evening killed a 59-year-old, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m., 15 miles north of Northport, according to a news release. That crashed killed 59-year-old Alisa Swindle, who was driving a Ford Edge at the time of the crash.
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
20-year-old father ID'd as man fatally shot in Birmingham's Gate City
A young father has been identified as the man shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20 and leaves behind a young daughter. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the...
Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the...
16-year-old man found shot to death in Leeds
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide involving a 16-year-old man who was found shot to death in Leeds on Wednesday.
Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday
A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
The key that allowed law enforcement to nab a serial rapist who fled to Mexico
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who police believe raped two female college students in Tuscaloosa between 2008 and 2009 is now behind bars. We are now learning more about the investigation and how law enforcement caught Alexander Velazquez-Hernandez. Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton stressed that any time there...
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
Human remains found in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered Friday. According to a news release, PPD officers are investigating an area on I-65 near mile marker 243 after mowers found human remains near the wood line. Foul play is not suspected. No other information has been released at this […]
