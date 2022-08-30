Read full article on original website
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.
I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
Jaw-dropping Complaints About Restaurants In Amarillo And Canyon
We live in a world where life is busy and we have a tendency to grab and go when it comes to meals. We tend to gravitate to the nearest fast food restaurant. Well, that might not be the fastest anymore. Recently we talked about Got Donuts in Canyon and...
It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Season! Where’s The Cheapest One In Amarillo?
Tis the season where even the non-coffee drinkers start coming out of the woodwork. Personally, I like to call it silly season for the coffee shops everywhere in the country. While I can't personally get into them, I recognize that I'm in the minority and willing to take the shots thrown at me for saying, "blah".
Sad News; Amarillo Zoo Mourning The Death Of Beloved Quill Smith
Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of writing about a new resident of the Amarillo Zoo. That resident was a porcupine that defied the odds, and stole the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. Today, Amarillo Zoo is mourning the death of the beloved Quill Smith. Quill...
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
Texas Is Getting Fatter. What About Potter & Randall County?
I'm a total sucker for studies. I swear, it doesn't even matter what the study is, I'm here for it. Studies are an imperfect science, at times, and I think that's why I like them so much. It's just a "sample size" that they base the study off of, then turn it into an average.
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas
Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
1 in 7 People in Amarillo are Hungry, Here’s How to Help
Hunger is an issue that affects everyone. You, yourself might not be hungry, but you probably know someone who has been faced with not knowing when and where they will get their next meal. We are blessed in Amarillo to have an organization like the High Plains Food Bank. The...
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
Tascosa Belle’s Invited to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
One of the biggest and most fun times I had growing up was attending our big parades. Nothing against our parades here in Amarillo and Canyon, we have some great ones too. I just grew up in Chicago so they were just on a different level. One of the biggest...
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters
Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
