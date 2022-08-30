Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure Valley
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 Couples
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
Boise Balloon Classic Remembers Larry Gebert in Moving Tribute
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took time today to honor departed KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. He was awarded the prestigious pride of Boise Award, celebrating his work promoting the Boise River fest and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Mr. Gebert passed away this April from an unexpected heart attack. He was known as the constant champion of promoting nonprofit events in Idaho.
Post Register
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show
The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
One of Boise’s Most Popular Races Helps Local Families Live Healthier and Happier
New to Boise? Never heard of St. Luke's FitOne race?. That's okay! We have you covered. FitOne is more than your average race. It's an exercise in inspired living and charitable, transparent giving. A fun and family-friendly event intent on building healthy communities from the ground-up, FitOne represents Boise at its best.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic To Honor Larry Gebert This Week
This week Boise will celebrate the 31st Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. A few years ago, we lost the founder of the event Scott Spencer. Mr. Spencer was a driving ambassador for the balloon communities throughout the world. He had a passion for balloons that would never be replicated. This year's balloon classic will be the first without our beloved friend KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert.
Post Register
Nampa man sentenced to life in prison after 12th DUI
BOISE — A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime. Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies
Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?. When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.
KTVB
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
KTVB
Boise Police investigate child enticement reports
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents, alerting them to a report of a possible child enticement incident. Police say they are investigating.
Travis Scott Spotted Just Hours From Boise, Concert Is Expected
With thousands of people and families moving to Idaho these days, it's easy to say that the secret is not only "out", but it has been out. The "common folk" if you will, has discovered Idaho but locals will know that our state has served as a sort of refuge for celebrities for a very long time--a quest place for them to vacation and recreate without being blitzed by photographers and fans.
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
One man Killed, Another Injured in Shootings Outside Southern Idaho Buffalo Wild Wings
NAMPA - Just before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, police in Nampa were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers arrived to find an adult male who...
