Chelsea ‘in talks with RB Leipzig for £77m Gvardiol transfer’ as boss Tuchel aims to pip Man City and Tottenham

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly locked in talks with RB Leipzig over a stunning £77million swoop for Josko Gvardiol.

Thomas Tuchel is already closing in on a £75million deal for Leicester star Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig over a £77m deal for Josko Gvardiol Credit: Willie Vass

But Fabrizio Romano claims he also hopes to wrap up a big-money transfer for fellow centre-back Gvardiol.

The Croatia international, 20, has plenty of admirers around Europe.

And Chelsea want to win the race for Gvardiol amid strong interest from rivals Man City and Tottenham.

However, the plan is not for the youngster to join the Blues immediately.

Tuchel wants to secure a £77m deal now before loaning Gvardiol BACK to Leipzig for the season.

A key player at the German club, he would pick up more valuable minutes before moving to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Should Chelsea secure a deal, Gvardiol would become their third centre-back signing after Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

But it could raise questions over Thiago Silva’s future.

The Brazilian turns 38 next month and is still playing at the top level.

Yet Gvardiol’s arrival could hint that Silva is considering retirement at the end of the season.

It could also be to safeguard against a potential exit for Trevoh Chalobah.

The Cobham product requested a move away this summer after dropping down the pecking order.

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Leipzig were all keen on loaning him from the Bridge.

But a late change of heart of Tuchel means Chalobah will be staying put for the current campaign.

