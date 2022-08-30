ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue

Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
State
Missouri State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Alt 101.7

Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday

A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
NORTHPORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#City Council#Public Safety Committee#Tcso#T Y Rogers Avenue
Alt 101.7

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa

A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Alt 101.7

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway

Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
NORTHPORT, AL
Alt 101.7

Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views

You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
HOUSTON, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy