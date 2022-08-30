ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Lawsuit filed over violent arrest outside Arkansas store

By ANDREW DeMILLO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsOAb_0hbUDtbT00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest that was caught on a widely circulated video has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers.

Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit Monday over the Aug. 21 arrest outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry that's prompted state and federal criminal investigations. A bystander's video shows one officer hold Worcester down as a sheriff's deputy repeatedly punches and knees the 27-year-old man in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. At the same time, a third officer also kneed Worcester repeatedly.

All three officers — Mulberry Officer Thell Riddle and Crawford County deputies Zachary King and Levi White — are white. Worcester is also white, according to jail booking information.

Worcester's lawsuit accuses the officers, all of whom have been suspended, of violating his constitutional rights. The lawsuit also names the city of Mulberry, its police chief, Crawford County and its sheriff as defendants.

“Any reasonable law enforcement officer should have known that his conduct violated clearly established federal law and was a direct violation of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution," the lawsuit said.

Mulberry is a community of about 1,600 people that's roughly 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the Oklahoma state line.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante has said Worcester was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a convenience store in nearby Alma. Damante said Worcester had tackled one of the deputies and punched him in the head before what is seen on the bystander's video. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante has said.

Damante has said that before the arrest, Worcester handed over a knife and gave the officers a false name.

An attorney for the two deputies said he was not aware of the lawsuit.

“However, I will vigorously defend the lawsuit like I do every lawsuit against my law enforcement clients," Russell Wood said in an email.

Damante and Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

Policing experts have said that the video of Worcester's arrest raises red flags about the officers' actions, saying that blows to the head amount to a potentially deadly use of force that's only justified when someone poses a current and serious threat.

Worcester was treated at a hospital before being jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond. The lawsuit said Worcester has permanent injuries from the arrest and that he will need continued medical treatment for injuries to his face, body and head.

Worcester's lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as money for medical bills and lost wages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Former Arkansas Youth Minister Accused Of Having Inappropriate Contact With Up To 30 Boys

A former Arkansas youth minister was accused by authorities of having inappropriate sexual contact with up to 30 boys. Prosecutors have charged Keenan Hord, 32, with several serious crimes involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that were involved in the youth ministries he was connected to,, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Mulberry, AR
THV11

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Arkansas boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
BEAVER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Concussion#Violent Crime
bestofarkansassports.com

Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate

A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Razorbacks get first win in Trey Outlaw era

TEXARKANA ⁠— Quarterback Nate Wall went 11-17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arkansas High Razorbacks earned their first win of the Trey Outlaw era with a 47-0 thrashing of the Dollarway Cardinals Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had 172 rushing yards and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
122K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy