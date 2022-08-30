ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Give Up on the Eurozone

By Rivan V. Stinson
 3 days ago
Getty Images

As economies go, Europe is struggling. It’s still emerging from the pandemic, and a war in Ukraine has severely slowed natural gas supplies from Russia, helping to push inflation to 40-year highs. The odds of a recession have soared this year, and the European stock market has noticed.

The MSCI Europe stock index, which holds roughly 430 stocks across the continent, is down 17.1% over the past year. Funds that invest in Europe are down an average 21.4% over that period. However, Janus Henderson European Focus Fund (HFETX) is weathering the storm better than its peers, losing only 17.5% over the past year. It’s three-year annualized return is a whopping 14.8%.

Tom O’Hara, a Europe specialist at Janus Henderson, credits the fund’s better footing to its focus on large, competitive, multi-national companies with solid financial footing that just happen to be based in Europe. (Despite its current tilt toward large-capitalization companies, the fund has leeway to invest in firms of all sizes.)

For example, luxury-brand producer and distributor LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in France, but the company made nearly 80% of its revenue outside of Europe in 2021, with 26% generated in the U.S. The story is similar with many of the big names in the 53-stock portfolio, including food and beverage maker Nestlé, oil and gas giant Shell, and pharmaceutical company Roche, all of which earn a nice chunk of their sales outside of Europe. That’s good news, as sales denominated in stronger currencies—such as the dollar, which is soaring—translate into more euros when repatriated back home.

O’Hara concedes that Europe is currently a tricky place to invest, but he sees better days ahead. And valuations are relatively low. Stocks in MSCI’s EMU (European Economic and Monetary Union) index trade at an average price-earnings ratio of just under 12, notes strategist Ed Yardeni, down from a P/E of roughly 18 in mid 2020 and less than the 17.5 for stocks in the S&P 500 index. “We think the downside is more limited now. That makes for a much more favorable risk-versus-reward profile in Europe than in other regions,” says O’Hara.

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist

Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stocks: Winners and Losers from the Strong Dollar

A strong dollar is a thorn in the side of U.S companies with a global footprint. Revenues earned overseas translate into fewer greenbacks here when the dollar is strengthening. And U.S. products become increasingly pricey for consumers abroad. Over the past year, the dollar is up more than 14% against a basket of foreign currencies, as measured by the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). And if inflation stays high, more rate-hiking from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and tame prices would likely push the dollar even higher.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

What the Strong Dollar Means for Businesses and Investors

The U.S. dollar is the strongest it’s been in decades, and it’s showing no signs of cooling off. Given the continuing focus by financial markets on the aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, the dollar’s strength should continue against most foreign currencies at least until year-end. That has major implications for multinational companies, and for the investors who buy their stocks.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Falls for a Fifth Straight Day

Stocks kicked off September on a choppy note, though two of the major market indexes managed to push higher in the final minutes of trading. Thursday's early selling came courtesy of stronger-than-expected economic data that stoked worries the Federal Reserve will continue to be aggressive in raising rates and hold them higher for longer. Specifically, the Labor Department this morning said weekly jobless claims fell by 5,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 232,000. Economists were expecting initial unemployment claims to arrive at 248,000. (Reminder: Tomorrow morning will see the release of the last nonfarm payrolls report – the most significant of the job numbers – to come out ahead of the Fed's September meeting.)
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P Snap Weekly Win Streaks as Tech Slumps

Tech stocks led the broader market lower Friday, as government-bond yields spiked after a pair of Federal Reserve officials weighed in on rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped as high as 2.998% – its loftiest level since late July – before ending up 9.4 basis points at 2.974%. (A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.)
STOCKS
Kiplinger

When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

Editor’s note: This is part two of a seven-part series on retirement tax bombs. It dives more deeply into how required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred savings can become a snowballing tax liability in retirement. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here.
PERSONAL FINANCE
UPI News

Dow falls 184 points as investors weigh latest Federal Reserve comments

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined on Monday following a sharp decline Friday as investors face concern about the Federal Reserve's next moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 184.41 points, or 0.57%, after a seesaw session that saw it fall by as many as 300 points before briefly turning positive. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.02%.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The Open Secret of Costco Shopping: Costco Next

Veteran Costco shoppers are familiar with the limited-run vendor roadshows for high-end (but heavily discounted) items like Vitamix or Traeger grills that liven up Costco warehouses, particularly on weekends. The “surprise treasure” nature of these offerings flesh out the private label Kirkland Signature brand of products that draw shoppers in...
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off China Growth Concerns

Worries over the strength of China's economy – and a surprising central bank move there – weighed on stocks in early trading Monday, though the major indexes managed to bounce back as the session wore on. Overnight, a round of data was released that showed economic growth in...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Hey, Investors: Do You Barbell?

In the physical world, a barbell is a bar with two equal weights on either side that offset one another, creating a perfect balance. Apply this same concept to the investing world, and you have a very simple strategy (by the same name) used by some of the most sophisticated managers and investors. Some of the potential benefits of this strategy are hedging, risk reduction and smoothed returns.
LIFESTYLE
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Disney Earnings Keep Dow Above Water

Stocks jumped out of the gate Thursday, building on Wednesday's inflation-fueled gains. However, unlike yesterday where markets rallied hard into the close, today's upside action stalled out as the session wore on, as momentum in tech stocks faded. Today's positive start came courtesy of a number of headlines, including a...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Proceed with Caution: Strategist Says Don't Buy Stocks Yet

With the S&P 500 down 16% year to date, you might think stocks are a bargain and now is the time to buy. Not so fast, says Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at money manager Richard Bernstein Associates. “Many investors insist on buying early so that they can be...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Playing Favorites: 5 Top Stocks for Inflation

Rising prices have been top of mind for investors all year long. But those worried about the lasting effects of inflation on their portfolios should know that there are several areas of the market that can offer safety amid increasing costs. Investors seeking out the best stocks for inflation should...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
Kiplinger

The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom

Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
STOCKS
