Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident's Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor's home
A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident's home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor's alert.
2urbangirls.com
Teen runs away from home after family argument
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
2urbangirls.com
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
foxla.com
Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child. Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.
El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
Business owner, suspects exchange gunfire in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood
Sheriff's homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
2 shot, wounded after being followed home from recording studio and robbed in North Hollywood: Police
Two men were robbed and shot in North Hollywood late Thursday in what the Los Angeles Police Department believes is another follow-home robbery. The men were each shot numerous times by at least one robber at around 11:55 p.m. when they pulled into a driveway in the 11100 block of Califa Street, police said in […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in alley near View Park-Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman found dead inside Riverside home
Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
Culver City police use K9 unit to capture suspected robber after pursuit ends in crash
A man accused of robbing people using an ATM in Culver City Thursday night was detained by a K9 unit after he crashed his car into a telephone pole, police said. The accused robber, 23-year-old Randall Wiley, robbed two different users of a Chase Bank ATM at 5670 Sepulveda Blvd. minutes apart on Thursday night, […]
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
Police are still looking for a murder suspect they thought was on board a passenger bus, forcing everybody inside to exit the bus in San Fernando on Friday morning.
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
‘It's Not a Gun, Bro.' LAPD Releases Video of Officers Shooting Man Holding Auto Part in Leimert Park
New body-worn video of a police shooting in Leimert Park from July was released Thursday, in which LAPD officers can be heard acknowledging that the suspect was not holding a weapon before officers opened fire on the man. The 12-minute video shows officers approach 39-year-old Jermaine Petit, give commands for...
VIDEO: 84-year-old Glendale woman robbed of necklace in ‘distraction theft’
Glendale Police said this is just the latest distracted jewelry theft. Detectives noted that multiple crews have been targeting older adults wearing visible jewelry.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to track down a woman who stole a cell phone and a wallet
On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 7:50 PM the above pictured suspect approached the victim while at checkout and outside the Big Lots store (6251 Westminster Blvd.), asking several times to use his phone. When the victim let the suspect use his phone, she fled with the phone and the...
