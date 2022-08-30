An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

EL MONTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO