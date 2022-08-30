Read full article on original website

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'
HAMBURG, Pa. — The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger-eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors travel from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
berkscountyliving.com
So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.
Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Shop Ethically Sourced, Handmade, One-of-a-Kind Items at Isasuma in Easton
After nearly a decade of selling at street festivals, and two successful years as an online business, Isasuma officially opened as a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Downtown Easton in February 2022. “After participating in Easton’s Winter Village in 2020 and 2021, we knew we were ready to take a step forward and open our very first store,” says director Andrea Rincon. “We wanted to let our close community be part of our mission of supporting small artisans and indigenous communities in Latin America.” The shop’s most popular pieces are the world-renowned Wayuu bags from Colombia. “Ever since we went to the desert of La Guajira, Colombia, we fell in love with the Wayuu indigenous tribe and their amazing skills as weavers. They are the masters behind the famous Wayuu mochila bag, a crochet bag with centuries of meaning and symbolism. Crocheting is the engine in the life, culture and economic fulfillment of this community.” Isasuma also carries a variety of accessories made by the Wayuu, Kuna and Emberá tribes from South America. Everything is ethically sourced, handmade and one of a kind.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
thevalleyledger.com
New free Community Day at the Easton Cemetery on 9/17 promises connection, recreation, food, relaxation, history, nature
EASTON, Pa. – A new Community Day at the Easton Cemetery looks to bring the city’s residents together on September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun, recreation, history, food and neighborly connection. The free event (thehistoriceastoncemetery.org/upcoming-events), organized by Friends of the...
wlvr.org
‘What You Need to Know’: Great Allentown Fair, drought watch & food-slinging robots
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – WLVR’s Brad Klein and Jim Deegan review the top local and regional stories from the WLVR newsroom. This week: New security measures for the 170th installment of that Labor Day weekend staple, The Great Allentown Fair; the state issues a drought watch in the Lehigh Valley and beyond; and Moravian University students can now get food delivery … by robot.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
paonlinecasino.com
Labor Day Promotions At Pennsylvania Casinos Provide Great Options For The Long Weekend
The only thing better than a weekend is a three-day weekend. And in honor of the Labor Day holiday, Pennsylvania casinos are adding to their existing promotions with some great incentives you can only get in person. No matter where you live in PA, a retail casino is only a...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
NBC Philadelphia
What Is Jollibee? And What Are Its Plans Now That It's Open in Philly?
When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
wlvr.org
‘A big deal’: Gov. Wolf hails investment, new jobs, at new Allentown Innovation Hub
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP. – Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and other officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to help Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, celebrate its new Allentown Innovation Hub. The facility, at 7001 Hamilton Blvd. in Trexlertown, consists of several state-of-the-art testing...
thevalleyledger.com
Easton Garlic Fest 2022 brings the stink for 19th year to downtown Easton – Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2
Easton Garlic Fest – 19th annual festival celebrating all things garlic. Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2 – 10 am – 6 pm. A family-friendly event that is free to attend. Highlights include:. Over 100 vendors, including merchandise and crafters, prepared foods, packaged foods, garlic vendors,...
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers To Open Two Bucks County Locations by the End of the Year
The fried chicken chain will be coming to Bucks County, with a competitor following right behind them. As a string of chicken-based fast food locations continue to pop up in the area, Bucks County will see two more Raising Cane’s locations open by year’s end. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the new eateries for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Oy Vey! Doylestown’s First Jewish Deli Closes Just Days After Grand Opening
Matsah Balls Deli — Doylestown's first — was closed almost immediately, owning to a rent dispute. The first ever Jewish restaurant and delicatessen in Doylestown closed its doors just days after celebrating its grand opening. Ed Doyle wrote about the sudden closure for TAP Into Doylestown. Matzah Balls,...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Majestic Duane Homestead in Ottsville
The home sits on 67 acres of pristine Bucks County farmland.Image via Everyhome.com. The beautiful Duane Homestead in Bedminster Township has now gone up for sale, a wonderful Bucks County estate.
Video: Fire damages Maria’s Pizza newly renovated facade
Firefighters in Reading were called to Maria’s Pizza in the 400 block of Penn Street for a structure fire Friday midday. Arriving on-scene, crews found fire in the front wall, behind the stucco of the newly renovated street facing facade. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
Doylestown Township To See New Whole Foods Market Open, the First One in Bucks County History
The first Whole Foods Market in Bucks County will be opening soon, and Doylestown residents are gearing up for the new grocery store. Jeff Werner wrote about the new supermarket for the Newtown, PA Patch. The first of its kind in the Bucks County area, the new food store will...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
Low water levels close Beltzville State Park beach for the season
There won’t be an end-of-summer swim at the Beltzville State Park beach. Officials said low water levels at the park in Carbon County have closed the beach for the 2022 season. The park is still open, and visitors can picnic, fish or hike. Boaters should take note that the...
