BETHLEHEM, Pa. – WLVR’s Brad Klein and Jim Deegan review the top local and regional stories from the WLVR newsroom. This week: New security measures for the 170th installment of that Labor Day weekend staple, The Great Allentown Fair; the state issues a drought watch in the Lehigh Valley and beyond; and Moravian University students can now get food delivery … by robot.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO