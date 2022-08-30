ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlvr.org

‘What You Need to Know’: Great Allentown Fair, drought watch & food-slinging robots

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – WLVR’s Brad Klein and Jim Deegan review the top local and regional stories from the WLVR newsroom. This week: New security measures for the 170th installment of that Labor Day weekend staple, The Great Allentown Fair; the state issues a drought watch in the Lehigh Valley and beyond; and Moravian University students can now get food delivery … by robot.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy