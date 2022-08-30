Read full article on original website
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon
Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Clot’s New Jordan Delta 2 Collab Is Inspired by the Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’
Frequent collaborators Clot and Jordan Brand have joined forces yet again and for their latest project, the duo is collaborating on a lifestyle shoe for the first time ever. After giving the acclaimed Nike Dunk High a metallic silver upgrade in March, the Hong Kong-based brand and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand are dressing the popular Jordan Delta 2 lifestyle shoe in a colorway that’s inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint.” According to Clot, this project is inspired by one of Clot founder and creative director Edison Chen’s favorite Jordan silhouettes, which is the Jordan 13. The signature “Flint” mesh overlay...
Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers
Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
UNDERCOVER Brings Technical Modifications To Its Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
“UNDERCOVER” may not be one of the immediate names that comes to mind when thinking about Nike’s current most important collaborators, but the Japanese institution has a track record that speaks for itself. As part of the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, the Jun Takahashi-led imprint has reimagined Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design as a technical footwear proposition.
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Coming Next Year: First Look
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that fans have loved for quite some time thanks to its streamlined design and historical significance. Michael Jordan won his first title in this shoe, and it is a moment that will forever be remembered. With that being said, new colorways are always being produced, and in 2023, fans will be subjected to some heat.
