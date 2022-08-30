ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
RadarOnline

Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
