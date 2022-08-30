Read full article on original website
How the water crisis is impacting Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — (JACKSON, Miss.) -- Jackson, Mississippi, resident Velma Warner says the city's most recent flooding brings up memories of two years past, when Pearl River floods forced many in the Canton Club neighborhood of Northeast Jackson to leave their homes. Though Warner and her family had time...
WAPT
Water pressure that 'has not been seen in many years' could lead to ruptured pipes, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Water output from Jackson's main water treatment plant is close to desired levels, city officials said Friday. In a news release Friday, Jackson officials said significant gains were made overnight and through the morning at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "There are some challenges remaining to...
fox40jackson.com
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
WLBT
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
Unsafe water challenges Jackson, Miss., restaurant owners, who must look elsewhere
A boil-water notice, which has been in effect since July, is forcing many restaurant owners to travel to nearby cities to obtain water and ice. It's costing them considerable time and money.
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
Mississippi's water crisis poses severe risk to dialysis patients: "It could literally kill 'em"
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are facing the fifth day of a humanitarian water crisis that's impacting nearly 200,000 people. But for some — including the thousands of residents on dialysis — clean water is the difference between life and death. One of those people is Arlester Johnson. His...
WLBT
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
fox40jackson.com
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as...
Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage
As Mississippi's capital city entered a fourth day on Thursday with little or no water flowing from faucets, authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online.
fox40jackson.com
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
TODAY.com
Temporary pump restores some water in Jackson, Mississippi
A temporary water pump in Jackson, Mississippi is helping to restore pressure but after concerns of ruptured pipes, residents are still being advised to not drink the water.Sept. 3, 2022.
fox40jackson.com
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and...
Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
AOL Corp
Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say
The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
WLBT
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
