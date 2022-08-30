ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WGAU

How the water crisis is impacting Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — (JACKSON, Miss.) -- Jackson, Mississippi, resident Velma Warner says the city's most recent flooding brings up memories of two years past, when Pearl River floods forced many in the Canton Club neighborhood of Northeast Jackson to leave their homes. Though Warner and her family had time...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
JACKSON, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Person
Tate Reeves
WLBT

Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
JACKSON, MS
#Water Treatment#Water Systems#Raw Water#Potable Water#Water Supply#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The National Guard#American#Mema
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
JACKSON, MS
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
JACKSON, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS

