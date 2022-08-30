Read full article on original website
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
House Explosion Reported in La Salle, Officials Say
Authorities remain on the scene after a house explosion in LaSalle County on Saturday morning. According to officials, a call came in of an explosion at approximately 11:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of East 3rd Street in La Salle, they found a large...
Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County
YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say
Park Ridge catalytic converter theft, shots fired
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County
ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Lake Forest business receives bomb threat; police determine it to be fake
LAEK FOREST, ill. - A Lake Forest business was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Friday morning. At about 10 a.m., police received a call about an alleged bomb threat at a business in Lake Forest. Preliminary information suggested that the suspect lived in a residence next to Lake...
DeKalb County woman kept wild animals in her home, sold parts online
SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police uncovered a menagerie of wild animals, alive and dead, inside the home of a 33-year-old Sandwich woman on Tuesday. The Illinois Conservation Police conducted a search of the property after a year-long investigation, officials said. Police said the home, in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, belongs to a woman […]
Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona
A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
Over twenty wild animals taken from home in Sandwich Tuesday
Over twenty wild animals were removed from a home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich Tuesday morning. Illinois Conservation Police, the Sandwich Police Department, and DeKalb County Animal Control were all involved, according to Conservation Police Sergeant Phil Wire. Wire says the investigation started with an online...
7-car crash slows traffic on Eisenhower Expressway early Friday
CHICAGO - A seven-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers responded to a multi-car crash near 1st Avenue around 5:57 a.m. No injuries were reported. All drivers involved moved to the State Farm Parking lot for a report. There is...
