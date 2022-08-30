ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man was canceled Saturday, Sept. 3, after he was found safe. Arizona DPS said 68-year-old Glenn A. French was located after going missing for Friday afternoon. According to DPS, French endured a traumatic brain injury and...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
WILLCOX, AZ

