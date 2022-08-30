Read full article on original website
Cochise County Attorney’s Officer to review case of 7-year-old who brought guns to school
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Attorney’s Office will consider filing charges against the parents of a 7-year-old child who brought two handguns to school. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Cochise Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 29, for a...
Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man was canceled Saturday, Sept. 3, after he was found safe. Arizona DPS said 68-year-old Glenn A. French was located after going missing for Friday afternoon. According to DPS, French endured a traumatic brain injury and...
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
