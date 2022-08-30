TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...

