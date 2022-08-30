Read full article on original website
Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 1, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. After week of free bus fares, city hopeful for increased use of public transportation. Updated: 3 hours ago.
More stable trade wind conditions moving in
Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows
Hawaii health experts urge getting new Omicron-fighting COVID vaccine boosters
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moʻopuna
‘They all got game’: Celebrity chef Ming Tsai credits cooking skills, resiliency to his family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you spot celebrity chef Ming Tsai out and about in Hawaii?. Chances are you may be seeing more of him on Oahu. Known for his exquisite and delicious East West cooking, Tsai is cooling off after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
Open House: Private terrace at condo in Waikiki and lovely home in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HI Now) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Welcome to your own private tropical oasis in Waikiki! One of only four...
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
Chef Ming Tsai talks Iron Chef, his ties to Hawaii and 2 minute fried rice
Midday Newscast: Disturbing UN report on China’s treatment of Uyghurs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
DOH recommends use of updated COVID boosters targeting Omicron
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday recommended the use of updated COVID-19 boosters targeting the Omicron variant. The “bivalent” shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. DOH said the BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than...
CDC: Long-term effects of COVID in children remain a mystery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One in five adults who’ve had COVID-19 are dealing with lingering symptoms, but long-term COVID in kids remains a mystery. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So the National Institute of Health is conducting a four-year long COVID study and Hawaii...
CDC signs off on Omicron-fighting COVID vaccine boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Thursday on updated COVID vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, meaning shots could be available in Hawaii later next week. CDC advisors expressed some concern about the lack of data on their effectiveness against Omicron variants, but felt...
Forecast: Light trade winds with minor splashes to persist through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue through the weekend, with some afternoon sea breezes possible. A dry and stable airmass overhead will limit shower activity through Friday, with some increase in showers this weekend. Most showers will favor the windward and mountains locations, especially during overnight and morning hours.
