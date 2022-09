It’s Friday Night Lights at Zemp Stadium when the Camden Bulldogs and the Hartsville Red Foxes face off in the longest rivalry in the State of SC. The Bulldogs will host the Red Foxes of Hartsville Friday night, Sept 2nd at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 6:30 pm, and tickets will be sold at the gates for $7.oo, cash only.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO