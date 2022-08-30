ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

NewsTimes

Drought leads to low water levels on Candlewood Lake, boaters urged to use caution

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Boaters are urged to use caution on Candlewood Lake, where water levels have gotten noticeably low. Changing water level is not uncommon, but officials say existing drought conditions have prevented additional water from being brought in to replenish it. Fairfield County is in a Stage 2 drought.
DANBURY, CT
Wilton, CT
NewsTimes

Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination

When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
BETHLEHEM, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
REDDING, CT
NewsTimes

Warner Theatre presents Yes for Close to the Edge anniversary tour

TORRINGTON — The Warner Theatre will welcome the band Yes to the Oneglia Auditorium Main Stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 15. General tickets go on sale Friday; member tickets are now availa ble. Pioneers of progressive rock, YES has achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and...
TORRINGTON, CT

