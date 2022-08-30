Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
NewsTimes
New Fairfield’s plan to build bus parking lot on school property sparks opposition and legal fight
NEW FAIRFIELD — The town is standing by its plan to construct a school bus parking lot on the site of the to-be-demolished Consolidated School, despite mounting opposition from residents and a legal fight. Residents unsuccessfully petitioned the Board of Selectmen to call a special town meeting for residents...
NewsTimes
Drought leads to low water levels on Candlewood Lake, boaters urged to use caution
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Boaters are urged to use caution on Candlewood Lake, where water levels have gotten noticeably low. Changing water level is not uncommon, but officials say existing drought conditions have prevented additional water from being brought in to replenish it. Fairfield County is in a Stage 2 drought.
NewsTimes
Firefighters battle ‘heavy fire’ on Railroad Street apartment building in New Milford; no injuries
NEW MILFORD — Firefighters from four units took about 40 minutes to extinguish a heavy blaze Thursday evening inside a Railroad Street apartment, according fire officials. There were no injuries. The fire, which began around 9 p.m., originated from one apartment of a four-apartment building at the intersection of...
NewsTimes
The ink is barely dry on Danbury’s new retail pot sales law and there’s already a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Among the biggest advocates for the city’s new law allowing retail pot sales and other types of cannabis businesses was the Botanist — the city’s already existing medical marijuana dispensary on the west side. So when Danbury passed the new law on Aug. 9...
NewsTimes
Sherman’s new school board chair brings his experience as former student, veteran and business owner
SHERMAN — Growing up in the ‘90s in Sherman, Matt Vogt enjoyed playing with his friends and seeing his teachers at The Sherman School. Vogt, who is now 35 and has children who attend the school, has come full circle. He’s been named the chairman of the school’s Board of Education.
NewsTimes
Reflecting on 13 years leading Bethel, Matt Knickerbocker says he aimed for ‘era of bipartisanship’
BETHEL — Of all the “positive change” that’s happened during his 13 years as first selectman, Matt Knickerbocker says his proudest accomplishment isn’t a building project or infrastructure improvement, but a cultivation of bipartisanship in town. Knickerbocker — who’s leaving his long-held first selectman position...
NewsTimes
Brookfield resident opens Dairy Queen franchise — and three more could come to CT
BROOKFIELD — Longtime resident Tim Bomba officially became a restaurant owner this month after opening the doors to a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill franchise at 138 Federal Road. “After years of working in sales, I was eager to open a business of my own. Dairy Queen is a...
NewsTimes
Former CT federal prosecutor who stole from Danbury’s James Galante has died
A former top federal prosecutor in the state, who stood up to some of the toughest gangsters and was once convicted of stealing from Danbury’s James “Jimmy” Galante, has died. H. James Pickerstein of Fairfield, died Tuesday, according to the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home....
NewsTimes
Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination
When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
NewsTimes
Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
NewsTimes
Warner Theatre presents Yes for Close to the Edge anniversary tour
TORRINGTON — The Warner Theatre will welcome the band Yes to the Oneglia Auditorium Main Stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 15. General tickets go on sale Friday; member tickets are now availa ble. Pioneers of progressive rock, YES has achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and...
