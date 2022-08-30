ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MA

Man charged with throwing 'explosive devices' at police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, Vt. (AP) — A 64-year-old Vermont man is facing domestic terrorism and a host of other charges after allegedly throwing explosive devices at state troopers, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the events Monday night in Brighton. State police didn’t give any details about the devices allegedly used or how powerful they were.

The man was taken into custody, given a medical evaluation and ordered held without bail. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of fireworks, and resisting arrest.

Police were notified by neighbors that the man had ignited an incendiary device at their home near a propane tank and a parked vehicle. The homeowners were able to extinguish the device.

The man fled back to his residence with troopers following, and barricaded himself at the property, police said. He came out several times brandishing a firearm, and ultimately threw explosive devices at responding troopers, police said.

The troopers used a less-lethal device and took him into custody, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brighton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, MA
State
Vermont State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Incendiary Device#Vermont State Police#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy