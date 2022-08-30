ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX

Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
Stephen A. on Donovan Mitchell Trade to Cavs: 'Nothing Ever Gets Done' With Knicks

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't happy about the Donovan Mitchell trade. The Utah Jazz sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, 2022 14th pick Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell had been linked...
Projecting Jalen Brunson, Knicks Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks feel like they could be anything during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Well, almost anything, at least. A championship run won't be in the cards, and it's just as hard to see the floor completely dropping out and plunging this group into the Association's bottom tier. Somewhere beneath those two extreme outcomes lie this club's actual ceiling and floor.
JR Smith Says He Believes He Was Blackballed From NBA: 'Yeah, 100 Percent'

Two years after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, JR Smith thinks he is being deliberately held out of the league. In an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports, Smith said "100 percent" he was being blackballed from the NBA. "Anybody can sit here and tell...
Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Evaluation

Danilo Gallinari, a key offseason acquisition of the Boston Celtics, will likely miss the 2022-23 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL after undergoing a "thorough" medical analysis. The 34-year-old injured his left knee during Italy's 91-84 win over Georgia in a World Cup qualifier Aug. 27.
Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts

Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Lakers' LeBron James on Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers Trade: 'Super Dope'

The Cleveland Cavaliers' old face of the franchise apparently approves of the team's new superstar. LeBron James said the Cavaliers' trade for Donovan Mitchell was "super dope" in a tweet Thursday:. Cleveland traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two picks...
Of All the GOATs in Sports, Serena Williams Might Be the Best of Them All

Forget wabbit season, duck season or even strap season. These days in professional sports, it's GOAT season. Stars from a wide range of competitive disciplines have aligned in recent years and raised their games to a point where they can be considered among the “Greatest of All Time.”. Certainly,...
