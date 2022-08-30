Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Bleacher Report
Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX
Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Presented Cavs with 'Incredible Opportunity,' Koby Altman Says
The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced their acquisition of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Saturday, and president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in the team's statement it was an opportunity they couldn't pass on. "The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the...
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. on Donovan Mitchell Trade to Cavs: 'Nothing Ever Gets Done' With Knicks
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't happy about the Donovan Mitchell trade. The Utah Jazz sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, 2022 14th pick Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell had been linked...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Projecting Jalen Brunson, Knicks Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks feel like they could be anything during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Well, almost anything, at least. A championship run won't be in the cards, and it's just as hard to see the floor completely dropping out and plunging this group into the Association's bottom tier. Somewhere beneath those two extreme outcomes lie this club's actual ceiling and floor.
Bleacher Report
Collin Sexton Rumors: Jazz Don't Plan to Flip Guard After Sign-and-Trade with Cavs
The Utah Jazz acquired point guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and they reportedly plan to hold onto him. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast that while there was some speculation Utah...
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Drop Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker in 2023
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Tatum is expected to debut his signature shoe in summer 2023, according to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever. It is currently dubbed the "Jordan Tatum 1," but Vlahos notes the name is subject to change. Tatum's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Knicks 'Shocked' and 'Disappointed' Donovan Mitchell Was Traded to Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are "shocked and disappointed" that the Cleveland Cavaliers swept in and traded for former Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. Berman also reported that the Knicks, who were connected to Mitchell in trade talks for months,...
Bleacher Report
JR Smith Says He Believes He Was Blackballed From NBA: 'Yeah, 100 Percent'
Two years after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, JR Smith thinks he is being deliberately held out of the league. In an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports, Smith said "100 percent" he was being blackballed from the NBA. "Anybody can sit here and tell...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Evaluation
Danilo Gallinari, a key offseason acquisition of the Boston Celtics, will likely miss the 2022-23 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL after undergoing a "thorough" medical analysis. The 34-year-old injured his left knee during Italy's 91-84 win over Georgia in a World Cup qualifier Aug. 27.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts
Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Bleacher Report
NBA Insiders: New York Knicks 'Whiffed on a Softball' in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
The Knicks had the opportunity to land a young, marketable All-Star in Donovan Mitchell who specifically wanted to go to New York, but the team passed over draft considerations. "They whiffed on a softball," an NBA source said. "The Knicks thought they were bidding against themselves. The [Cleveland] Cavaliers beg...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks Wanted to Wait Until October for RJ Barrett Contract Extension
The New York Knicks signed R.J. Barrett to a four-year, $120 million extension earlier this week, but the move is being viewed as a "consolation" after losing out on Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks wanted...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers Trade: 'Super Dope'
The Cleveland Cavaliers' old face of the franchise apparently approves of the team's new superstar. LeBron James said the Cavaliers' trade for Donovan Mitchell was "super dope" in a tweet Thursday:. Cleveland traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two picks...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Talks 'Uncomfortable' Feeling Trying to Replace LeBron James with Cavs
When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, it was up to Kyrie Irving to continue to carry the franchise into the playoffs and beyond, but it wasn't always easy for the superstar point guard. In the latest episode of The Shop, Irving said that...
Bleacher Report
Of All the GOATs in Sports, Serena Williams Might Be the Best of Them All
Forget wabbit season, duck season or even strap season. These days in professional sports, it's GOAT season. Stars from a wide range of competitive disciplines have aligned in recent years and raised their games to a point where they can be considered among the “Greatest of All Time.”. Certainly,...
NFL・
