ISU College of Education awards 621 students $500K in scholarships

By News Team
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In the Fall 2022 semester, the Idaho State University College of Education awarded every undergraduate and graduate student a scholarship to defray the cost of their education.

The funding ranged from $500 per semester up to a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to students. This funding was awarded to College of Education students studying in Teaching and Educational Studies, Human Performance and Sport Studies, School Psychology and Educational Leadership, and Organizational Learning and Performance Departments. In total, 621 students accepted their scholarships totaling a half a million dollars.

“Making students’ college education affordable and attainable is our top priority,” College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle said. “Earning a college degree opens doors and changes the lives of students and their families for the better. We couldn’t think of a better way to use our Albion revenue than by giving back to and investing in our students.”

There was no formal application process to receive the scholarships. Students were only asked to provide a testimonial letter as to how this scholarship will help them achieve their educational or career goals.

One student wrote, “As the sole provider for my two children this will not only change my life but theirs as well. I am proud to be the first in my family to work toward a college degree.”

As part of this scholarship program, 12 first-year students who had demonstrated need and were enrolled in teacher education programs were awarded the Teachers for Tomorrow scholarship, which covered the full tuition and fees. These full scholarships are renewable for four years as long as students continue to meet the eligibility criteria. Teachers for Tomorrow aims to prepare diverse, high-quality graduates to enter the teaching profession with the aim of alleviating the state-wide teacher shortage.

In addition, over 40 paraprofessionals from the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District who are enrolled in the Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) program were awarded full-tuition scholarships to earn a bachelors or masters degree and teaching certification. 257 graduate students and 314 undergraduate students were also awarded the $500 Inspire for Higher scholarship.

