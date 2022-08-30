Read full article on original website
History talk planned for SCCC
The Center for Lifelong Learning at Sussex County Community College (SCCC), a collaboration between the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, and SCCC is hosting a free presentation in September on the US Civil War. On Friday, September 23, at 3 p.m., in the...
Save Crawfish Fest
An annual event at the Sussex County Fairgrounds may be coming to an end. After more than 20 years, the promoters of Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Fest have been unable to come to terms with the fairground operators for future events. Apparently, the fairground’s rental fee has increased dramatically, pricing this festival out of the home it has known for over two decades.
Unlock your potential with a library card
The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with a throwback promotion featuring the “Golden Ticket” iconic yellow library card issued from the year the libraries were automated (1999) until the SCLS changed its logo in 2013. SCLS cardholders, both old and new, are...
