An annual event at the Sussex County Fairgrounds may be coming to an end. After more than 20 years, the promoters of Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Fest have been unable to come to terms with the fairground operators for future events. Apparently, the fairground’s rental fee has increased dramatically, pricing this festival out of the home it has known for over two decades.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO