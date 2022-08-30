Read full article on original website
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shares surprising plans following the show's end
Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad favourite Bob Odenkirk wants to dip his toes back into action cinema. Just last year, he took a career detour by starring in the brutal Nobody, which saw his family man character Hutch Mansell absolutely tear through the Russian mob, and by the sounds of it, he's now got a thirst.
How She-Hulk episode 3 reacts to toxic Marvel trolls online
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spoilers follow. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's executive producer Kat Coiro has responded to a scene anticipating a toxic reaction from Marvel trolls. The third episode of the Disney+ series directly lampoons the ridiculous backlash to a female superhero when Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) scoffs at crude social media comments about She-Hulk.
Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit
Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
Adam Driver's Netflix movie White Noise gets strong first reviews
The first reviews are in for Adam Driver's new Netflix movie White Noise – and they are largely glowing. The film, which also stars Greta Gerwig and re-teams Driver with Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, follows an American family as they try and deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life as their town deals with a chemical waste accident.
Yellowstone season 5 is bringing back character following season 3 departure
Yellowstone season 5 spoilers follow. Yellowstone's fifth season is set to premiere in a few short months, and it's just been revealed that one character who missed out on season 4 will be returning. Angela Blue Thunder, the attorney played by Q'orianka Kilcher, was last seen in the season 3...
Prawn Cocktail
Known for having a retro flavour, but has stood the test of time, so perhaps a star who. Not sure even I saw myself become a prawn cocktail, a real surprise, surprise – maybe someone who’s a fan or friend of the late Cilla Black?. Was seen in...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
EE - Kat is Harry's daughter?
The guy in the pub said to Phil "I hear you're getting married again. Charlie slaters girl... but rumour was she was always his brothers" was that meant to just go over our heads??. No Kat is Charlie's daughter but Harry was.... sexually abusing Kat as a teenager, maybe underage...
EastEnders star Shane Richie reveals on-set changes after new producer arrival
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Shane Richie has praised new producer Chris Clenshaw for sparking a change of atmosphere on set. Shane returned to filming at the BBC soap this summer, reprising his popular role as Alfie Moon after nearly four years away. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media...
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)
We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
ED - Macs one night stand
I haven't a clue!! Elegant forearm with long fingers. I will hazard a guess at Gabby.....but it falls down as I dont recall her being particularly manicured with talons..... did she have a babysitter for the forgotten child....she is very needy so I can imagine her mithering with phone calls.
ED Meena doppleganger.
There's a young girl called Emma in the film Lava Storm on the Legend channel right now. Seems she's the actress Nicole Maillet. But I really thought she was Meena, attitude as well!!!
Do we think Kelly will find out about what Gary did to her dad before she leaves the show
Well i would be surprised if she does not find out and i expect her to try and get revenge on Gary and also Maria as she kept his secret. This will probably happen after the wedding whether that occasion happens or not. Posts: 97. Forum Member. ✭. 02/09/22 - 22:58...
Love Island's Laura Whitmore says there was "nothing more" she could do with the show
Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore has dropped a hint about her reasons for leaving the hit dating show, saying there was "nothing more" she could do in her role. "Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters," she revealed (via The Mirror).
Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group
A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1
That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
