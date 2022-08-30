Read full article on original website
KWTX
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still,...
Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) pushes its campaign with billboards across Texas
"We have 10 Billboards up this week all over Texas and 6 more next week. We want to get even more billboards up keep through Election Day. We can only do this with your continued support. Will you chip in so we can keep them up until Greg Abbott is defeated!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott.
progresstimes.net
For the first time in a decade, Republican mounts campaign for Texas House District 35
For the first time since 2010, a Republican is running to represent Texas House District 35. The race will pit local pharmacist Oscar Rosa, 55, of rural Mission against state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-La Joya. “Don’t vote for us because we’re Republicans. I don’t want your vote just because you’re...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Pet of the Week: Lexus
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Lexus. Lexus is a 3-year-old female. She is a...
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
KWTX
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - When news broke two weeks ago that Texas had a new law on the books requiring public schools to display donated “In God We Trust” signs, protesters quickly schemed about how to subvert the law’s intent. In Florida, longtime church and state...
First week of school at UTRGV leads to parking fury
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Parking issues at UTRGV are adding extra stress to the first week of school for students. “You would have to wait like an hour or more to find a spot,” said Aldo Navar. The fury has even led to the start of an online petition with more than 500 signatures. Patrick […]
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For September 2022
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food benefits...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?
Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Mercedes set for annual Texas Street Festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes and the chamber of commerce are teaming up for the 14th Annual Texas Street Festival on Sept. 3. This Labor Day weekend the Rio Grande Valley is invited to enjoy a Saturday filled with fun, food, and great music. The festival promises to bring fun to the […]
Texas DFPS on 'brink of collapse' following Gov. Abbott's gender care directive, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent court brief, more than a dozen current and former employees of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services warned that continuing to abide by Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to treat gender-affirming medical care as potential child abuse would push the agency past "the brink of collapse."
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
COVID-19 death toll climbs in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today. Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s […]
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
