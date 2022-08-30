ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still,...
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
Pet of the Week: Lexus

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Lexus. Lexus is a 3-year-old female. She is a...
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
ValleyCentral

First week of school at UTRGV leads to parking fury

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Parking issues at UTRGV are adding extra stress to the first week of school for students.  “You would have to wait like an hour or more to find a spot,” said Aldo Navar. The fury has even led to the start of an online petition with more than 500 signatures. Patrick […]
CBS DFW

Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
ValleyCentral

Mercedes set for annual Texas Street Festival

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes and the chamber of commerce are teaming up for the 14th Annual Texas Street Festival on Sept. 3. This Labor Day weekend the Rio Grande Valley is invited to enjoy a Saturday filled with fun, food, and great music. The festival promises to bring fun to the […]
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll climbs in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today. Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s […]
