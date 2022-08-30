Read full article on original website
City of Boise considers film permit ordinance
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
One of Boise’s Most Popular Races Helps Local Families Live Healthier and Happier
New to Boise? Never heard of St. Luke's FitOne race?. That's okay! We have you covered. FitOne is more than your average race. It's an exercise in inspired living and charitable, transparent giving. A fun and family-friendly event intent on building healthy communities from the ground-up, FitOne represents Boise at its best.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show
The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
Another record-breaking year of floating the Boise River
It’s been another record-breaking summer on the Boise River. Boise and Ada County officials estimate more than 150,000 floaters put in for the 6-mile ride down the river this summer - and there are still four days left in the “official” floating season. “We kind of predict...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
10 Boise Restaurants Distinguished as the Best Neighborhood Gems
While growth in the Treasure Valley comes with plenty of growing pains, most of us can agree that one of the positive things about it is the ever-expanding food scene in and around Boise!. Whether you’re craving pizza, burgers, seafood or fine dining, it’s easy to track down the top-rated...
51 Fun Photos of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Kid’s Day
One of the most beloved end of summer events is back in Boise! The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off at Ann Morrison Park on Wednesday morning and continues all weekend. Day one of the Spirit of Boise is always one of our favorites. Why? Because the pilots don't...
Cougar Island Among Payette Lake Properties Up for Bid at Live Auction Later This Month
MCCALL, ID - On September 14, the Idaho Department of Lands will host live auctions for several properties around Payette Lake. According to the IDL, the auction includes Cougar Island, which may be purchased as an entire island or as five individual lots, which ever brings in more to the endowment beneficiary. Two non-lake front lots will also be auctioned.
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
Firefighters continue burnout operations to contain Four Corners Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Firefighters continue burnout operations on the east side of the fire, bringing fire down to the road systems and constructed fireline. Burnout operations are a tactic where firefighters intentionally set fire to fuels inside the control line to contain the spreading fire. In Willow Creek,...
Aaron von Ehlinger, former Idaho lawmaker, sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison
BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison, 20 years total, on Wednesday. He will receive credit for 139 days served and must pay $2,015 in restitution. Ada County District...
