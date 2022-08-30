ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Adam Duff
4d ago

why don't they call for a special session on finding out who is funding these shootings because it sure doesn't make sense for these idiots buying the most expensive guns too commit crimes, how can they afford expensive things that working class people cannot afford 🤔 there's an agenda behind these senseless shootings and it needs to be brought to light and justice can then take place for these innocent children and people who are just seen as collateral damage it seems to the one's behind this gun "CONTROL" agenda! follow the money on all these shootings that's what these parents need to be asking for because law abiding citizens are not behind the gun violence, the government isn't worried about the criminals they are worried about not being able to control the citizens who believe in our country, our Constitution and our countries bill of rights!

14
Aaron Provenzano
4d ago

talk to ur town administrators,the baby murdering demys police force is cowards an inadequate.wont spend ur tax dollars to protect ur children,bet u they have fancy homes.

5
Amy Ann
4d ago

Sick of hearing about this already. They will not change a thing and they’re not helping anyone.

9
News Channel 25

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

"Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Greg Abbott
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
JUNCTION, TX
TheDailyBeast

Beto O’Rourke Agrees to Debate Texas Gov. Abbott—but Wants More

Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke officially agreed on Thursday to debate with Gov. Greg Abbott in September—but he’s still pushing for more meetings before the November election. While Abbott announced last month that he and O’Rourke would go head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, O’Rourke said they would face off at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” and suggested three town hall-style debates, according to The Dallas Morning News. The campaign has since added a fourth. “Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” spokesperson Chris Evans said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Governor Abbott can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall.” The Abbott campaign did not address O’Rourke’s four proposed debates in a statement released Thursday.Read it at Dallas Morning News
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Beto says, "Abbott’s priority is the gun lobby."

"Abbott flew to Midland-Odessa after 7 Texans were massacred with an assault weapon three years ago. He told families that "words alone are inadequate. Words must be met with action.” But then the only action he took was to sign laws that make it easier for more shootings to happen." Beto O'Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE

