westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Puget Ridge Edible Park concert next Saturday
Summer’s not over yet! Another chance to enjoy music in a local park is happening one week from today. That’s local folk musician Thaddeus Spae, who’ll be performing at Puget Ridge Edible Park next Saturday (September 10th). Got the announcement today from Stu Hennessey on behalf of the PREP crew. It’s a celebration of the harvest season at this local park devoted to growing food. All are welcome – to listen, dance, and/or just walk through the PREP gardens – starting at 3 pm nextSaturday, 5265 18th SW.
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Recommendations needed: West Seattle moving company
I’ve used Junk Removal Advice to move our material. Even though they have also provided Junk Removal Service. I have used Demolition Near Me to find them.
westseattleblog.com
REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank
Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: ‘Long Live King Cee Day’
On what would have been Antoine D. Matthews Jr.‘s 33rd birthday, his family is celebrating his life with an event they’re calling “Long Live King Cee Day” in the gym at Southwest Teen Life Center until 5 pm. Mr. Matthews, killed almost a year ago, had strong local ties – he played basketball and football at Chief Sealth – and his family says he had an endlessly giving and inspirational spirit, embodied in some of what you’ll see at the event.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Casting call’ for community video
(WSB photo from last week’s media tour of bridge) 16 days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on September 18th, two and a half years after its sudden shutdown. As previously noted, no giant party – but the reconnection will be celebrated and commemorated in other ways. This one has a role for you, if you’re interested: The “West Seattle Best Seattle” community coalition would like to invite you to be part of a video shoot. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Labor Day weekend begins
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. *Eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed 8 am-4 pm today, as previewed here. *By 7 am today, crews...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: Pop-up gallery and murals at California/Oregon
The first pop-up is on its way to the former Bellevue Rare Coins space on the ground floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle – and mural-painting is happening outside, to get ready! The announcement is from Diane Venti:. Alki Arts is doing a pop up art show...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Labor Day Friday, plus weekend alerts
*As previewed here, the Spokane Street Viaduct’s eastbound lanes will close 8 am-4 pm Saturday. *SDOT plans to mark two intersections 9 pm tonight to 7 am Saturday:. -1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Still a chance for success in ‘Great West Seattle Float Hunt’
Two weeks after “The Great West Seattle Float Hunt” was launched by the volunteers behind the West Seattle Best Seattle efforts celebrating the peninsula’s businesses as the bridge reopening nears, more than a dozen custom glass floats remain hidden and waiting. That’s the latest today from organizers. Specifically, they say, 15 of the original 50 floats have yet to be found – 8 are indoors, 7 are outdoors, and the only area NOT to look is Alki – they say people have found all the floats hidden there. Here’s our original report with basic details, if you’re just jumping in on this now. The floats are all locally made – hand-blown by Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park – and about 4.25″ in diameter,
westseattleblog.com
About that smoke: Vehicle fire on 99 in South Park
Molly September 2, 2022 (11:01 pm) Drove past on southbound 99 literally as they opened the one traffic lane again. It was a semi truck that got completely burned. It appeared to be on the side of the road. There incidentally is a homeless encampment within 20 feet of where the firefighters put out the fire. Any word on how the fire started?
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Delridge – September 2, 2022 4:57 pm
Lost dog found in west Seattle on Delridge Way near pearls tea and coffee. Finding a shelter to take him to. Has chip but petlink cannot find the #.
westseattleblog.com
Chief Sealth IHS & West Seattle HS football openers, Skylark’s spelling bee, more for your Friday
(Port cranes in this morning’s fog, photographed by Kevin Freitas @kevinfreitas) RETURN OF THE BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Alki Elementary (59th/Stevens) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bikes, scooter to watch for; van break-in
I live at the top of 29th Ave SW as you go up the hill from Brandon (by the south side of the golf course). My house is past a “Road End” sign, so a person would not be in my driveway by accident. You cannot see my garage from the road. (In other words I feel that my house has been cased and watched)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen bicycle to look for
Andy emailed us after seeing that a WSB reader helped find the stolen bicycle reported here Wednesday:. In a very similar incident, my son Jack had his bike stolen from the bike rack at West Seattle High School on Tuesday afternoon while he was at football practice. The cable lock was seemingly cut with bolt cutters in broad daylight. The bike was a Cannondale Catalyst 3, 27.5″, charcoal gray, and had “JACK” written in red paint-pen on the down tube about 6-8″ above the pedals. Any help that you can provide would be wonderful. If anyone has any info, you can please share it with us by texting 206-529-7970 or 206-637-1935.
westseattleblog.com
FOOTBALL: West Seattle HS kicks off season with win
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle High School senior quarterback Axel Johnson, #9, got the first and only Wildcat touchdown in Friday night’s game against Renton – and that’s all they needed for a win. The TD came toward the end of the first half, and 7-0 is where Head Coach Jeff Scott‘s Wildcats stood going into the second half.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Flipped-van crash on 16th SW
6:32 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 16th SW. Avoid the area. First engine on scene says it’s a “car on its top.” Updates to come. 6:36 PM: The callout is being downsized because nobody’s trapped after...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Starbucks window-smashing suspect charged, day after release from jail
(Reader-contributed image, Monday morning) As noted briefly here earlier, the man accused of a window-sashing rampage at Morgan Junction Starbucks early Monday is now charged. But 48-year-old Gerald R. Hochstadt isn’t in jail right now, because he had to be released last night, after the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office didn’t get the information they needed in time to rush-file charges. That information in turn has to come from SPD, which was able to obtain it today. Hochstadt is charged with one count of first-degree malicious mischief, a felony. The KCPAO and SPD had been trying to get a damage estimate from Starbucks; today’s charging documents indicate that estimate was in excess of $10,000 for the four double-pane windows – double the minimum amount to qualify for the charge that was filed. Along with using metal furniture to break the windows, Hochstadt allegedly removed plants from pots outside the store and used them to hit the door, locked by Starbucks staffers after they had managed to get him outside. A $15,000 arrest warrant was issued when the charge was filed; that’s the amount of bail requested by the KCPAO, and it’s what Hochstadt will be held on if/when arrested. We’d mentioned in earlier coverage that he had a criminal trespass conviction for which he spent more than three months in jail earlier this year; the charging documents also list a second such conviction plus one for third-degree malicious mischief.
