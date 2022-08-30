Read full article on original website
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Knoxville fire crews responded to a home in west Knoxville and ended up delivering a baby in what Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks called it a unique experience. The baby was two months premature, Wilbanks said. Captain Curtis Scott, Senior Firefighter Henry Bookhardt, Firefighters...
WATE
Two teenagers injured after accident on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls are injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat near point 8 on Douglas Lake. The...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
Labor Day weekend balloon festival takes flight in Vonore
The nonprofit event is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County.
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
Man threatens to cut dog’s throat during argument with girlfriend, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of choking a chihuahua and threatening to cut its throat on Wednesday, according to a Knoxville Police Department report. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stormer Hardware store on Asheville Highway and met with the victim, who was holding a dog.
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power temporarily
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several hundred homes and businesses near Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive were without power for a few hours Friday after a wreck took out a power pole. Knoxville Utilities Board shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to […]
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home. For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee
Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
