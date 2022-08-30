Jabra is attempting to thread the needle between the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 4 Active with the Elite 5 (available at Amazon for $149.99), offering earbuds with a whole host of features including IP55 dust and water resistance, hybrid active noise cancelation, wireless charging, good call quality and battery life, and the customization available from Jabra’s excellent Sound+ app. There are some drawbacks in the music and ANC performance compared to competitors, but someone looking for an everyday solution for many situations would do well to check them out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO