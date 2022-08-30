Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son at SpaceX's headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon Musk has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Texas, worth $45,000. Elon...
reviewed.com
Are over-the-air updates magic? Here’s the real deal
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Smart home appliances have been around for a few years now. While not all of the features they bring to the table are particularly useful—people don’t seem to be clamoring for the ability to start their dishwasher from their Tesla—they’re generally pretty useful, from enhanced accessibility features to better diagnostics and troubleshooting.
reviewed.com
5 benefits of gaming on a big screen TV
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The last few years have seen significant improvements in TVs, all while overall prices continue to come down. Landing a massive screen that once cost many thousands of dollars can now regularly be found for under $2,000 or even $1,000.
reviewed.com
This budget range has stellar performance, but few special features
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. About the GE JB645RKSS Freestanding Electric Range. Dimensions: 29 7/8" x 47” x 28” (W x H x D) Capacity: 5.3 cubic feet. Finishes: Black, slate, stainless steel, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
reviewed.com
Here's what's streaming for Disney Plus Day 2022
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Fans of Marvel's Thor (or Obi-Wan Kenobi or Frozen), gear up. It's almost time for the second annual Disney+ Day. The streaming celebration arrives a bit earlier this year than last year's event, with new releases, promotions and special events on the roster.
reviewed.com
Everything you ever wanted to know about big screen TVs
Thinking about buying a big screen TV? We've got you covered. We've compiled everything you need to know about your big screen TV, including the best big screen TVs we’ve ever tested, as well as answers to commonly asked questions about big screen TVs. How do you pick the best TV for your home? What are the benefits of a big screen TV? Which big screens are easiest to mount?
reviewed.com
Jabra’s Elite 5 earbuds trade audio quality for more features
Jabra is attempting to thread the needle between the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 4 Active with the Elite 5 (available at Amazon for $149.99), offering earbuds with a whole host of features including IP55 dust and water resistance, hybrid active noise cancelation, wireless charging, good call quality and battery life, and the customization available from Jabra’s excellent Sound+ app. There are some drawbacks in the music and ANC performance compared to competitors, but someone looking for an everyday solution for many situations would do well to check them out.
reviewed.com
LG C2 vs LG G2: Is LG’s Gallery OLED worth the upgrade?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The LG C2 is our current pick for the best TV you can buy. The LG G2 is one step up from the C2, so it stands to reason that it’s the better TV, right? Not so fast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0