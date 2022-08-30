Read full article on original website
Related
advertisernewsnorth.com
B’nai Shalom of Sussex County — building community in northwest NJ
B’nai Shalom of Sussex County is an energized and active synagogue tucked away in northwest New Jersey. With the High Holidays soon approaching, the synagogue is excited to announce its Rabbi-in-Residence program with Rabbi Andrew Hechtman. Rabbi Hechtman will join B’nai Shalom’s Cantor Rebecca Zwiebel on the Bima for...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex-Wantage vies for pre-k funding
The Sussex-Wantage Board of Education is considering creating a committee that will explore applying for a grant that could allow the district to offer pre-kindergarten. “I would love to provide full-day, free pre-k to the community,” Superintendent Michael Gall said. “I just wanted to get the board’s take on that. You probably hear about other districts winning grants that are awarded to them and being able to offer that. Grants are contingent upon a lot of things, but I just want you to know that we’ve been exploring different angles over a couple of years to do something like that, contingent upon the grant.”
advertisernewsnorth.com
Wantage Township Plant Exchange date announced
On Saturday, September 17, come down to the Woodbourne Park Pavilion (145 Sherman Ridge Road) for the semi-annual Wantage Township Plant Exchange. The Wantage Township Recreation Department holds a plant exchange for the spring and fall seasons. This fall’s event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., rain or shine.
advertisernewsnorth.com
History talk planned for SCCC
The Center for Lifelong Learning at Sussex County Community College (SCCC), a collaboration between the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, and SCCC is hosting a free presentation in September on the US Civil War. On Friday, September 23, at 3 p.m., in the...
Comments / 0