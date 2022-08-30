The Sussex-Wantage Board of Education is considering creating a committee that will explore applying for a grant that could allow the district to offer pre-kindergarten. “I would love to provide full-day, free pre-k to the community,” Superintendent Michael Gall said. “I just wanted to get the board’s take on that. You probably hear about other districts winning grants that are awarded to them and being able to offer that. Grants are contingent upon a lot of things, but I just want you to know that we’ve been exploring different angles over a couple of years to do something like that, contingent upon the grant.”

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO