ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Man’s 38-Mile Voyage In Pumpkin Boat Shatters World Record

By Bridget Sharkey
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

They said it couldn’t be done. They said he was crazy. They said he would never make it.

But Duane Hansen and his beautiful gourd, which he christened Berta, proved them all wrong. Like Cinderella’s fairy godmother, this Nebraska man proved that you really can turn a pumpkin into a functional vehicle — in this case, a seaworthy vessel.

Yes, you read that right. Hansen wanted to celebrate his 60th birthday by hollowing out his prized 846-pound gourd and sailing down the Missouri River inside it. (We guess that for some, when you hit a milestone age, a plate of cake and ice cream just aren’t enough.)

Not only did Hansen enjoy a pumpkin cruise on his special day, but his 38-mile journey also landed him a world record! In case you wondered, the previous world record for the longest sail in a pumpkin was 25 miles, set by a North Dakota man in 2018. How’s that for a birthday gift to yourself?

It wasn’t an easy journey. Getting your hands on a gourd big enough to use as a boat is already a challenge. Then, there was his chosen waterway: The city of Bellevue, Nebraska, posted a shot of Hansen on the water that offers a reminder of just how big the Missouri River is:

Check out a report from News Channel Nebraska about his unique feat below:

About his pumpkin passage, Hansen’s daughter, Morgan Buchholz, had this to say of her pop:

“He has always said that you can do anything you want and how can you not believe somebody who goes out and does exactly what he wants and I’m just so proud,” Buchholz told News Channel Nebraska through tears.

Hansen reportedly spent nearly a decade trying to grow a gourd big enough to work as a sailing vessel. He was inspired to begin his mission after meeting a woman who previously held the record at a pumpkin-grower seminar. He told News Channel Nebraska that he asked her many questions about her experience, including if you could drink beer while sailing a pumpkin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNZg5_0hbTdizz00
Adobe

As for his gourd-sailing future, well, Hansen says there isn’t one.

“I ain’t gonna do this again,” he said after his record-setting trip. “I’m done with this.”

He told KMTV that the voyage made his knees ache. The wake from boats was rough, and when they passed, he said he had to stop everything and just hang on.

“If somebody breaks this record, I will, like, bow down to them because they are tough,” he said.

Maybe he can focus on growing the world’s largest pumpkin next time!

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Competitive fisherman pulls 90-million-year-old fossil from the Missouri River

A Nebraska fisherman found a 90-million-year-old fossil as he took part in a fishing competition on the Missouri River.Andy Moore accidentally made the shock discovery after snagging his hook on what he thought was a rock after a “horrible cast”.He paddled over to retrieve his hook and saw what he thought was a skeleton of a dead animal. Mr Moore took a picture and went back to the competition.He later posted a picture of his discovery online and was amazed at the feedback he received.“I have a friend DM me, a couple, going, ‘Dude, did you know that’s a...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Bellevue, NE
State
Nebraska State
Whiskey Riff

Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship

That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
AGRICULTURE
Whiskey Riff

Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat

Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Crazed' Alaska woman nearly crashes her boat into floatplane carrying seven terrified passengers after repeatedly circling it as it tried to take off

Footage shows the moment when a large boat in Alaska gets dangerously close to a floatplane in a bid to prevent it from taking off. The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska said it was investigating Tuesday's incident in Halibut Cove, with local authorities, after video of the vessel intentionally circling around the plane went viral on social media.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Nebraska Man#Voyage#Vehicles#News Channel Nebraska
CBS Chicago

Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman's feet on 'improper lookout'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan's popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated.We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.We learned more about his role in the tragedy – and more of what really happened before a woman's feet were severed by a boat propeller...
ACCIDENTS
Field & Stream

Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
WALKER, MN
Daily Montanan

Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Outdoor Life

The Best Duck Hunting Boats of 2022

After hunting my way across the U.S.A. chasing the North American Waterfowl Grand Slam, I can attest to the importance of selecting the right duck hunting boat for specific waters. While all boats offer some versatility, no one could have convinced me to hunt king eiders on St. Paul Island, Alaska in a marsh boat. Likewise, I would have shaken my head if I was in a TDB while hunting tree ducks in a shallow Florida marsh. Simply put, you need boat for your hunting scenario, and factors including maneuverability, concealment, safety, and size all play an important role in making the appropriate choice for the best duck hunting boats.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Field & Stream

The Best Days of the 2022 Whitetail Rut

What’s a preseason without some prognostications? Some hot picks and bold predictions? As I write this, the early bow opener here in southeastern Minnesota is only a little more than a couple weeks away. As much as I love hunting those early days, though, what I’m really thinking about as the 2022-23 season approaches is the same thing every whitetail hunter waits for all year: the rut. Not just the peak of the breeding cycle, but the whole shebang, from late-October’s explosion of rubs and scrapes and first exploratory doe-seeking missions all the way through secondary rut, when the biggest bucks are still on their feet, shuffling through winter’s fist blankets of snow to find the last available does.
MINNESOTA STATE
Simplemost

Simplemost

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy