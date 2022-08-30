Staten Island, N.Y. – The good news for Wagner is that Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat will be out of eligibility after this year. The bad news for the Seahawks is they still had to play the Rams signal caller tonight. DeMorat completed 18 of 25 passes for 386 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for another, as Fordham mounted a strong second half to defeat Wagner, 48-31, on Hameline Field.

