Bronx, NY

Volleyball Defeats FDU, Niagara to Begin Rose Hill Classic

Bronx, N.Y. – Day one of the 19th Rose Hill Classic came and went and Fordham volleyball walked away with a pair of victories, a back-and-forth five-setter against Fairleigh Dickinson, 18-25, 25-10, 15-25, 25-13, 15-9, and a straight sweep of Niagara, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22. With the wins, the Rams improve to 4-1 on the young season.
Volleyball Hosts 19th Rose Hill Classic this Weekend

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (2-1) welcomes Fairleigh Dickinson (1-2), Niagara (1-2), and Penn (0-0) to the Bronx for this weekend's 19th Rose Hill Classic. The Rams will kick things off against the Knights at 11 a.m. on Friday and then play the Purple Eagles at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Fordham will play Penn at 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer Travels to LIU on Friday

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 1, 2022) – After facing two top 25 opponents last week, the Fordham men's soccer team will get another tough test on Friday, as the Rams head to LIU for a 4:00 PM match. If not for a last second goal by #17 Hofstra,...
Cross Country Begins Season at Stony Brook on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 2, 2022) – The Fordham cross country teams will start their 2022 season on Saturday morning at the Stony Brook Invitational, hosted at Stony Brook's campus. The Rams will have over 25 runners among the competitors on Saturday between the two races. GAME COVERAGE.
Women’s Soccer Downed by Hofstra, 1-0

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 1, 2022) – Hofstra's Anja Suttner scored the lone goal of the contest on a penalty kick, while Skylar Kuzmich had five saves, as the Pride downed the Fordham Rams, 1-0, in women's soccer action at Jack Coffey Field on Thursday night. The only...
Football Opens with Win at Wagner

Staten Island, N.Y. – The good news for Wagner is that Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat will be out of eligibility after this year. The bad news for the Seahawks is they still had to play the Rams signal caller tonight. DeMorat completed 18 of 25 passes for 386 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for another, as Fordham mounted a strong second half to defeat Wagner, 48-31, on Hameline Field.
