Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Police investigate shooting of 19-year-old near 47th & Hampton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 a 19-year-old man was shot near 47th St. and Hampton Ave. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 34th and Wells that left a 41-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition. Police say a suspect fired shots while inside a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Milwaukee police continue to seek an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash near N. 17th and W. Vliet

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday, Sept. 2. Police say around 12:05 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light near North 17th Street and West Vliet Street and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the second vehicle to roll on its side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

3-year-old shot near 95th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a 3-year-old male near 95th and Thurston. It happened at 9:30 p.m. tonight, on Sept. 1. Police say the 3-year-old boy is expected to survive. Police also say a 16-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
MADISON, WI

