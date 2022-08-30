Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Police investigate shooting of 19-year-old near 47th & Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 a 19-year-old man was shot near 47th St. and Hampton Ave. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
Suspect identified in Friday night's downtown shooting
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 34th and Wells that left a 41-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition. Police say a suspect fired shots while inside a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Milwaukee police continue to seek an...
CBS 58
'She was a good woman': Husband of woman fatally shot near 22nd and Center speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight-five-year-old Ivory Mallory is remembering his wife after she was killed in a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. Mallory was also injured, including two others. The shooter is still on the run. The Mallorys live near 22nd and Center, and say the suspect -- 57-year-old Leslie Bost...
CBS 58
2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in quadruple shooting that left 1 dead near 22nd and Clarke
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. Authorities seek 57-year-old Leslie Matthew Bost in connection to the quadruple shooting that left an 82-year-old woman dead and three others injured on Aug. 24. Police say it happened near 22nd and Clarke...
Train crashes into car, one woman killed
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
WISN
"Run, but you can't hide," 85-year-old Milwaukee shooting victim tells gunman still at large
MILWAUKEE — One of the shooting victims in last week's elderly shooting attack in Milwaukee has a message for the shooter. "Run, run, run, but you can't hide. Eventually you will get caught," 85-year-old Ivory Mallory said. He expressed that message to 12 News Friday morning from his hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
CBS 58
MPD: Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash near N. 17th and W. Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday, Sept. 2. Police say around 12:05 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light near North 17th Street and West Vliet Street and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the second vehicle to roll on its side.
CBS 58
3-year-old shot near 95th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a 3-year-old male near 95th and Thurston. It happened at 9:30 p.m. tonight, on Sept. 1. Police say the 3-year-old boy is expected to survive. Police also say a 16-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody and...
CBS 58
'Our family lost a loving gem': Mother of Nikia Rogers speaks out as police search for her suspected killer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The mother of Nikia Rogers, a 36-year-old woman found dead during a house fire last week, is speaking out for the first time. The suspect was Rogers' boyfriend, Ernest Terrell Blakney. A warrant has been issued for Blakney's arrest. Authorities say he may be driving a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
5 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us one person was ejected from the vehicle and one person was brought to Children's Hospital.
nbc15.com
Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
11 people involved in two-vehicle crash in Caledonia
The Caledonia Fire Department and police department responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday involving 11 individuals.
1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in Kenosha County crash
A motorcyclist died after authorities say they crashed into a car in Somers in Kenosha County Tuesday evening.
