These Are the Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save More Than 50% on Carter's, Primary & More

By Taylor Lane, Thea Glassman and Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago

The holiday season may be over, but sales are still going strong! Which is a good thing, because kids grow so fast. This weekend, you can score cold-weather essentials, including puffer jackets and warm boots, as well as layering pieces, and downright cute outfits. Even Valentine’s Day clothes are on sale right now!

Now it’s time to shop for the best deals happening this weekend. Ahead, see our favorite retailers to shop from, and sales on kids’ clothes that you don’t want to miss.

Carter’s — Save Up To 72% Off Doorbusters

Over 900 items on Carter’s site are on sale right now, as part of their Doorbusters promotion. You can score up to 68% off on cozy essentials for winter, sherpa vests, and adorable three-piece sets. How sweet is this “Mama’s Boy” onesie? It would go perfect with little jeans.

Baby Short-Sleeve Mama Bodysuit $8 Buy now

Nordstrom — Up to 60% Select Items

Update your child’s shoes with up to 30% off popular brands, like Native Shoes and Nike sneakers. Kids will stay warm even on rainy days in these black Hunter rain boots , which are an amazing 60% off right now! Splashing in puddles has never been more fun.

Hunter First Classic Nebula Waterproof Rain Boot $24 Buy now

QVC — Markdowns on Comfy Clothes

QVC is slashing the prices on select loungewear for kids, including soft pajama sets and pullovers. One item that will be in our carts this weekend? Cute printed leggings, especially this one covered in colorful hearts !

Women with Control Printed Girl's Legging $13.42 Buy now

Egg New York —  Up to 85% Off With Code MLK35

Egg New York is offering up to 85% off styles (with code MLK35) as part of its holiday weekend sale. You don’t want to miss the cozy sweats, rompers in fun prints, and pretty dresses. Your kids will love this cable-knit sweater dyed in pink, gray, and blue, which is perfect for the winter.

Lotta Sweater $38 Buy now

Gap — Extra 60% Off With Code SALE

The Gap has everything you need for a cozy winter season, including these super cute wide-leg pants , which come in purple, cheetah print, and floral. Right now, they are an extra 60% off sale price with code SALE. This is a deal you don’t want to miss!

Kids Waffle Wide Leg Pants $19.99 Buy now

Hanna Andersson — Over 1,000 Items Are On Sale

You can save on more than 1,000 items on Hanna Andersson’s site right now, including long pajamas, warm jackets, and adorable Valentines-day patterns. We’re currently obsessed with this heart sweater, featuring Elmo’s red face in the center. It’s so snuggly and cute!

Toddler Sesame Street Valentines Sweatshirt In French Terry $41.60 Buy now

Mia Belle Valentine’s Day Collection Sales

Mia Belle is offering deals on their Valentine’s Day collection, which includes legging-and-tunic sets and mommy-and-me pajamas. Get your little one ready for Feb. 14 with this adorable gray tunic dress with pink heart leggings, which even comes with a matching scarf. It’s adorable!

Big Heart Tunic, Scarf & Legging Set $34.99 Buy now

Old Navy — Extra 30% Off Your Order

Score great deals on kids, toddlers, and baby clothes (and even something for you!), as Old Navy is offering an extra 30% off your order right now applied at checkout. Stock up on essentials, like these stretchy black jeans .

Slim 360° Stretch Jeans for Boys $30 Buy now

Primary — Up to 50% End of Season Sale

Keep your little ones warm thanks to Primary’s big end of season sale. You can score this highly rated puffer jacket for 40% off right now, which comes in tons of fun, bright colors that will keep your kids snug even on snowy days.

Kids Lightweight Puffer Jacket $34.50 Buy now

OshKosh B’gosh — Up to 73% Off for Winter Clearance Event

OshKosh B’gosh is known for its notoriously great deals, and now you can still score PJs, tops, and bottoms at a fraction of the cost. Save up to 73 percent off for their winter clearance event happening now.

Toddler The Favorite: Stretch Denim Suspenders $18 Buy now

Maisonette — Up to 70% Off on End of Season Sale

This luxe children’s brand designs the kind of products you secretly wish were for adults too. Their elegant threads, which look like they’re straight out of a chic French store, are currently on sale for up to 70% off. These gorgeous Mary Janes will go with any outfit — even as the seasons change!

L’Amour Joy Vintage Inspired Stitch Down T-Strap Mary Jane

Price: $44.80

Buy Now

J.Crew — Extra 60% Off With Code EPIC

J.Crew Kids is packed with new arrivals for your kids this winter. You can save on this best-selling collared shirt that looks smart for school or play!

Kids' Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt with Plaid Collar $29.99 Buy now

The Children’s Place — Savings Up to 60%

There are sales of up to 60% over at The Children’s Place, with price cuts on adorable rompers, overalls, shirt dresses and sweater dresses. This aqua blue lace dress is perfect as we head into spring!

Girls Mommy And Me Lace Dress – Mellow Aqua $37.46 Buy now

Athleta Girl — Up to 70% Off + Extra 30% Off Select Styles


If your mini-me loves activewear, don’t forget to shop at Athleta’s sale. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent off of sale styles. These half-zip sherpa jackets are cute and cozy for winter!

So Snug Sherpa Half Zip $34.99 Buy now

H&M — Up to 70% Off Winter Sale

H&M is a one-stop shop for the best basics, and you can also grab your little ones some new clothes just in time for the change of seasons. This weekend, shop some irresistible items for up 70 percent off, like these fabulous flare pants in black and purple plaid!

2-Pack Pull-On Twill Pants $24.99 Buy now

Macy’s — 25-60% Off Winter Clothes + Extra 20% Off Select Items With Code CLEAR

Don’t forget to look at Macy’s for kids’ clothes when you need a good sale. The trusted retailer is offering up to 60% off kids and baby clothes, plus an extra 20% off select items with code CLEAR. You can save on Ralph Lauren, Carter’s, and more! We are obsessed with this colorful Tommy Hilfiger set.

Tommy Hilfiger Baby Boys Colorblock Hoodie and Joggers $33.32 Buy now

Tea Collection — Extra 40% Off Sale Styles

Shop dresses, sweaters, pants, and more at a fraction of the price, as Tea Collection is offering an extra 40% off sale styles right now. You’ll love the colorful and cute patterns, like in this green floral dress with a sweet bunny print.

Puff Sleeve Baby Dress $27.60 Buy now

Before you go, find the best places to buy your kids jammies here .
SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

