ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

8-year-old boy severely burned after trying to swing on a downed power line in Michigan

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVuhY_0hbTV4km00

WARREN, Mich. — An 8-year-old boy was severely burned after trying to swing on a downed power line in Warren, Michigan on Tuesday morning, in an incident that also injured his brother and two police officers.

According to WDIV, Warren Police Department officers were called to an area just after 9 a.m. Tuesday after reports that a boy was clinging to a 4,800-volt live wire.

WPD told WDIV that the 8-year-old boy tried to swing from the wire that was hanging about 4 feet off the ground. His 10-year-old brother tried to help him off but got shocked. Two officers who tried to help were also shocked.

WPD Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK that the boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police said there were three children involved — two of them brothers. The 10-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital but is not in critical condition. Dwyer told WJBK that the third child was checked out and was not taken to the hospital.

WDIV said that the boy has severe burns.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Warren Police Department#Wpd#Wjbk#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
85K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy