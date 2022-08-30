Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
What do these Mets talk about in the dugout?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The scene is as predictable as any at Citi Field: Chris Bassitt walks off the mound, heads to the dugout and quickly moves to wherever Max Scherzer is standing. Or Scherzer finishes his start and immediately finds Bassitt.
MLB
Bumgarner better, but D-backs fall in 10th
PHOENIX -- The D-backs lost a heartbreaker to the Brewers on Saturday night, falling, 8-6, in 10 innings at Chase Field. Holding a 6-4 lead after seven, Arizona's bullpen allowed a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to send the game into extra innings, where Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer proved to be the difference.
MLB
Garcia's rebound gem bolsters postseason case
ANAHEIM -- Considering the Astros will be trying to piece together their playoff rotation in about a month for the American League Division Series, if anyone was in need of a strong finish it was right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia. In his last six starts prior to Saturday, Garcia had a...
MLB
Guardians offense looking for funk-breaking spark
CLEVELAND -- A thunderous round of applause overtook Progressive Field as the score of the Twins game was flashed on the big screen. The Guardians were losing and it didn’t get any better the rest of the evening, as Cleveland eventually fell, 4-0, to Seattle on Saturday night. But the silver lining for fans was that the Twins were behind by 13 runs and getting no-hit entering the ninth inning with no chance of making a comeback.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Mariners' aces lifting club just when it matters most
CLEVELAND -- This is why the Mariners got Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo. After going all of last year without a true ace, the Mariners have two this year. The quest for an ace started last December when the Mariners signed Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, to a five-year, $115 million deal. It reached a crescendo in late July when they acquired Castillo from the Reds. And, most importantly, it’s making a difference in September.
MLB
Manaea's second-half slide a looming issue
LOS ANGELES -- In early April, just days before the regular season was set to begin, the Padres swung a surprise trade with Oakland to land Sean Manaea. They already had a deep starting rotation. But they learned a hard lesson about pitching depth in 2021, and Manaea had been a steady presence in the A’s rotation -- an innings-eater who rarely missed a start.
MLB
Rough defense digs too big a hole for bats
BOSTON -- Since holding an 8-3 lead over the Red Sox in the eighth inning of Thursday’s series opener at Fenway Park, not much has gone the way of the Rangers. Despite a late rally attempt with homers by Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe in the eighth inning on Saturday, Texas fell, 5-3, to Boston for its seventh straight loss, and its third defeat to open a seven-game road trip.
MLB
Astros top prospect Brown to debut on Labor Day
ANAHEIM -- Instead of easing him into the big leagues as a relief pitcher as originally planned, Astros top prospect Hunter Brown will make his Major League debut as a starter when he takes the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Rangers on Labor Day at Minute Maid Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Feltner is a student of his own arsenal
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By the time you read this, Rockies rookie right-handed starter Ryan Feltner will have internalized the lessons from last start, a 3-2 loss at Atlanta. His focus now is most likely Monday against the Brewers.
MLB
Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength
It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB・
MLB
Ohtani racks up more records, eyes another two-way milestone
ANAHEIM -- Shohei Ohtani made more history on Wednesday night, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 30 homers and register 10 wins on the mound in the same season. It’s something that even Hall of Famer Babe Ruth never did, as the most homers Ruth hit while winning 10 games in a season was 11 in 1918. Ohtani is also the only player in AL/NL history with at least 30 homers and 100 strikeouts in a season, a feat he also accomplished last year, when he hit 46 homers and struck out 156 batters. Ohtani, who started on Saturday against the Astros, entered that game with 176 strikeouts and is aiming to become the first player with 200 strikeouts as a pitcher and 30 homers as a hitter in the same year.
MLB
Lauer strong, but Crew 'struggling a little bit'
PHOENIX -- Eric Lauer needed 101 pitches for five innings in his previous outing and 98 pitches for five innings the time before that. He was determined to fill the strike zone on Friday night at Chase Field. Lauer succeeded in that. The Brewers also lost, 2-1, to the D-backs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Casas (source)
BOSTON -- The arrival of No. 2 Red Sox prospect Triston Casas, which has been eagerly anticipated for weeks, will happen on Sunday at Fenway Park, a source told MLB.com. Casas, a towering left-handed hitter, will be activated for the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Bobby Dalbec is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the roster for Casas, who was a first-round selection by the Red Sox (26th overall) out of American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.) in the 2018 Draft.
MLB
Bello breaks through, cruises to first big league 'W'
BOSTON -- It took eight weeks and eight appearances, but it finally happened for Brayan Bello on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. At the end of the day, Bello at last had his first Major League win. • Box score. It came on the strength of his best outing by...
MLB
Bichette eyes breakout with clutch hit: 'A big moment for me'
PITTSBURGH -- It took 129 games, 564 plate appearances and 10 pitches, but Bo Bichette might finally have found his moment. Locked in a bases-loaded battle in the seventh inning Saturday night at PNC Park, his front toe tied to the dirt as he fought for contact with two strikes, Bichette ripped a double to left field. This broke a slow, frustrating deadlock, but it was nothing compared to what Bichette has been through this season.
MLB
Bouchard makes impression with 1st career HR
CINCINNATI -- Sean Bouchard has never exactly been a can't-miss prospect. He was a ninth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2017. His numbers in the Minors were solid, but not good enough to earn an invite to big league camp this spring. But after Bouchard had a breakout year at Triple-A Albuquerque -- slashing .300/.404/.635 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs -- the Rockies called him up on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Kreidler gets first MLB hit, shows off 2-way value
DETROIT -- Ryan Kreidler scorched the first pitch he saw as a Major League hitter Friday night for a line-drive with a 73 percent hit probability, but it went right at a shifted infielder. He recorded two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly before he could celebrate his first Major League hit. So it was fitting that the baseball gods smiled upon his soft contact Saturday.
MLB
Ohtani reaches new heights with 8-inning gem vs. AL's top team
ANAHEIM -- Somehow, Shohei Ohtani keeps managing to ascend to new heights. Brandishing the new sinker he recently started incorporating, the two-way star looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Astros in 12 innings. In the process, Ohtani reached 400 career Major League strikeouts while also setting a career high in MLB innings pitched with 136 (surpassing his total of 130 1/3 in 2021).
MLB
Misutā 3,000: Darvish reaches international K milestone
LOS ANGELES -- Yu Darvish has been striking out hitters professionally for a long, long time. Long enough, that he made a bit of international baseball history on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Darvish’s fifth-inning strikeout of Cody Bellinger marked the 3,000th of his illustrious career, between Japan and MLB....
MLB
Raleigh's 2 homers move Mariners toward October
CLEVELAND -- Cal Raleigh was there last year when his team scratched and clawed its way into the American League playoff picture only to have the postseason door slammed in their faces on the last day of the season. This year, Raleigh’s doing everything he can to make sure that...
Comments / 0