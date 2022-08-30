A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.

