Golf

Geronimo
4d ago

if a person has a chance to make more money at what he loves to do then he was ever going to make in his current status anyone that blames him is a fool or jealous or a jealous fool🤪

Mark
4d ago

When the dust settles…..you will have 2 players left on the PGA. The top tier, cream of the crop, and the basic, no frills, let them eat cake golfers.

Joseph Rios
4d ago

He's a decent player, but he's not a winner! He won't win in the Arab league either! He'll get paid well for mediocrity. Like most players that jumped ship wil.

