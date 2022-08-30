Read full article on original website
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Labor Day Weekend
The Bears are back this long Labor Day weekend and cooler temps are calling! There are plenty of things to do this Waco Weekend from the sights, sounds and tasty treats of Westfest to new exhibits opening at Art Center Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve plus Baylor football opens the season at McLane Stadium Saturday! Wanna go? Find everything you need to know from parking to sailgating and more in our GAME DAY section online here.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place
WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
coveleaderpress.com
Exchange Club of Copperas Cove to host evening of food samplings, chili cookoff
Ticket sales for the inaugural Cravings of Cove, an evening of food samples from local eateries, are going on now. Cravings of Cove is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Tickets are $10 for ages 14 and up, and $5 for ages 5-13.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local sign war creates entertainment in town
Fun. Community-building. Wholesome. These words don’t generally come to mind when thinking of “war,” but Lampasas’ recent sign war is all these things. The first volley was lobbed when Bush’s Chicken asked, “Hey Storm’s! Sign War?” on its outdoor sign. Storm’s Drive-in cordially accepted with, “Bring it on Bush’s. We ain’t chicken.” “We had been thinking of starting the sign war for a few…
KWTX
Waco Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, providing official Czech beer at Westfest after several years of planning
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Westfest named the new Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, as the official provider of Czech beer for the festival. The festival usually imports beer from the Czech Republic, or, recently, they just sell commercial beers. With Pivovar, the festival will now have authentic Czech beer that is actually made in Central Texas.
Belton ISD clarifies which school libraries carry challenged books
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District posted a statement to its Facebook page Friday about a controversy over books in its libraries. The issue first came to light when the librarian at Belton Middle School posted a TikTok video about a banned book week display she set up in the library.
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900
Check out this beautiful 2 story home located in the Brentwood subdivision in China Spring! It's almost new and well maintained! Upon your entrance, you are welcomed into a big hallway that leads you into the living room. The open concept opens into the dining area and the large kitchen that features gorgeous granite countertops with a tile backsplash. A half bath is found under the staircase. Make your way up to the second floor to find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is a great size with a private bathroom that has a bathtub and walk-in shower. There is also two closets and a double vanity sink. Adjacent to the bedroom is the laundry room for your convenience. The guest bedrooms are a good size with a guest bathroom located on the second floor. After touring the property, step outside to explore the backyard. You will find a privacy fence with a detached "Man Cave" that has electricity and a window unit! Do you have kids bored at home or want to walk at a park? Lucky for you, there is a community park that is walking distance from the property. There is pavilions, a water splash pad, a playground, and a pond where you can fish! This home has so much to offer and won't last long! Contact your local Realtor TODAY to schedule your showing!
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
KBTX.com
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
Austin Chronicle
SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
