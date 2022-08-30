ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Labor Day Weekend

The Bears are back this long Labor Day weekend and cooler temps are calling! There are plenty of things to do this Waco Weekend from the sights, sounds and tasty treats of Westfest to new exhibits opening at Art Center Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve plus Baylor football opens the season at McLane Stadium Saturday! Wanna go? Find everything you need to know from parking to sailgating and more in our GAME DAY section online here.
WACO, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN

Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place

WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
WACO, TX
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Local sign war creates entertainment in town

Fun. Community-building. Wholesome. These words don’t generally come to mind when thinking of “war,” but Lampasas’ recent sign war is all these things. The first volley was lobbed when Bush’s Chicken asked, “Hey Storm’s! Sign War?” on its outdoor sign. Storm’s Drive-in cordially accepted with, “Bring it on Bush’s. We ain’t chicken.” “We had been thinking of starting the sign war for a few…
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD clarifies which school libraries carry challenged books

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District posted a statement to its Facebook page Friday about a controversy over books in its libraries. The issue first came to light when the librarian at Belton Middle School posted a TikTok video about a banned book week display she set up in the library.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900

Check out this beautiful 2 story home located in the Brentwood subdivision in China Spring! It's almost new and well maintained! Upon your entrance, you are welcomed into a big hallway that leads you into the living room. The open concept opens into the dining area and the large kitchen that features gorgeous granite countertops with a tile backsplash. A half bath is found under the staircase. Make your way up to the second floor to find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is a great size with a private bathroom that has a bathtub and walk-in shower. There is also two closets and a double vanity sink. Adjacent to the bedroom is the laundry room for your convenience. The guest bedrooms are a good size with a guest bathroom located on the second floor. After touring the property, step outside to explore the backyard. You will find a privacy fence with a detached "Man Cave" that has electricity and a window unit! Do you have kids bored at home or want to walk at a park? Lucky for you, there is a community park that is walking distance from the property. There is pavilions, a water splash pad, a playground, and a pond where you can fish! This home has so much to offer and won't last long! Contact your local Realtor TODAY to schedule your showing!
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
ROCKDALE, TX
Austin Chronicle

SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More

Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
AUSTIN, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

