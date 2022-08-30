9 wild mustangs seized from Colorado ranch due to 'emergency' situation

Photo Credit: The Custer County Sheriff's Office

Nine wild mustangs were seized from a property near Westcliffe on Saturday during an animal welfare check that was carried out by the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5 PM on August 27, deputies were assigned to investigate an animal welfare complaint regarding several horses near County Road 358.

"They consulted an equine veterinarian with information and photos of these wild mustangs. The equine veterinarian was able to determine that the mustangs were suffering, and it was an emergency," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An emergency search warrant was granted, allowing deputies to collect evidence on the property and seize any horses that needed care.

Deputy Nathan Koury, several livestock investigators, and a veterinarian executed the search warrant on Saturday morning.

"There were nine wild mustangs on the property. They seized all nine mustangs and transported them to an equine veterinary hospital for emergency treatment," the release said.

Information regarding the horses' most recent conditions have not been made available.