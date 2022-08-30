Read full article on original website
Man accused of stealing from Tri-City ValleyCats locker room
A man has been arrested in connection with several wallets and personal items that were stolen from the Tri-City ValleyCats locker room. The North Greenbush Police Department said Matthew Seeloff, 34, was arrested on an arrest warrant.
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
Ballston Spa man accused of DWI, drug possession
A traffic stop on the I-87 Northway on Thursday ended in felony charges for a Ballston Spa man, who allegedly had cocaine on him.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Schenectady Woman Nabbed 2 Years After Stealing Rental Car, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing charges, nearly two years after she allegedly stole a rental car from Georgia, authorities said. State police in Washington County spotted the vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Main Street in Kingsbury. Troopers discovered it had been reported stolen from...
Police: Cohoes man found with meth during traffic stop
A Cohoes man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Cohoes Police Department said Joseph Scott, 32, was arrested on September 3.
Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car
State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus
A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center
We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
Man arrested after theft, robbery and Albany chase
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a man for counts including possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a vehicle, among others. The arrest followed a road pursuit through the city of Albany.
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions, woman charged.
Troy police hold popup barbecue
Troy police hosted a surprise cookout to kick off the holiday weekend. The department posted photos on facebook of officers flipping burgers at Pompey Park. Representatives from Troy’s city school district were also there to greet the kids who are less than one week away from heading back to school.
Pair charged in $1,800 heist at Queensbury Walmart
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,800 of merchandise at the Queensbury Walmart. State police say back in February, 27-year-old Shyla Stafford of Dresden and 28-year-old Brandon Flint of Hornell, worked together to steal the merchandise at the Walmart on State Route 9. They are both charged...
Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
