Queensbury, NY

Queensbury, NY
Hornell, NY
Queensbury, NY
Dresden, NY
WRGB

Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car

State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Two people injured during fight on commercial bus

A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy police hold popup barbecue

Troy police hosted a surprise cookout to kick off the holiday weekend. The department posted photos on facebook of officers flipping burgers at Pompey Park. Representatives from Troy’s city school district were also there to greet the kids who are less than one week away from heading back to school.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in $1,800 heist at Queensbury Walmart

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,800 of merchandise at the Queensbury Walmart. State police say back in February, 27-year-old Shyla Stafford of Dresden and 28-year-old Brandon Flint of Hornell, worked together to steal the merchandise at the Walmart on State Route 9. They are both charged...
QUEENSBURY, NY
