ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

JWST Takes Its First Image of an Exoplanet

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct image of an exoplanet, a planet outside our Solar System. The exoplanet, HIP 65425 b is a gas giant that orbits an A-type star, has a mass of about nine times that of Jupiter and is about 355 light-years from Earth. While the planet has virtually no chance of being habitable, the data from these observations show just how powerful a tool JWST will be for studying exoplanets.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Using “C-Shaped Wheels,” This Rover can Climb Over More Challenging Lunar Terrain

Student teams are an underappreciated resource in much of the scientific community. Joining a team working toward a goal while at university, whether for racing solar-powered cars or digging fish ponds in Africa, is an excellent way to sharpen technical and project skills while improving communication and teamwork. The space industry is starting to catch on to these strengths, with student teams developing exciting projects all over the world. A recent entry comes from students at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands – a six-legged robot called Lunar Zebro with a unique take on wheels.
NASA
Universe Today

Yeast Will Fill in for Humans on Artemis I, Soaking up a Lunar Mission’s Worth of Radiation

When Artemis 1 finally takes flight (possibly this Saturday), twelve bags of baker’s yeast will go along for the ride. Millions of these cells of Saccharomyces cerevisiae will experience deep space as it grows and reproduces. The yeast is a stand-in for actual people. The idea is to see what threat the radiation environment in deep space poses to living cells. The data from the experiment will point to how genetic engineering might help reduce damage to astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Astronomers#Astronomical#The University Of Arizona
Universe Today

JWST Sees An Exoplanet, SLS Delay, Cosmology Crisis Continues

Artemis 1 delayed yet again, a direct image of an exoplanet from Webb, how Starlink will connect directly to phones, Voyager 1 is fixed, and the Crisis in Cosmology continues. As always, if you want a TLDR version of this week’s most important space and astronomy news, here’s a video version of Space Bites.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Pulsars are Blasting out Cosmic Rays With a Million Billion Electronvolts

We are living in an exciting time, where next-generation instruments and improved methods are leading to discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary science, and cosmology. As we look farther and in greater detail into the cosmos, some of the most enduring mysteries are finally being answered. Of particular interest are cosmic rays, the tiny particles consisting of protons, atomic nuclei, or stray electrons that have been accelerated to near the speed of light. These particles represent a major hazard for astronauts venturing beyond Earth’s protective magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy