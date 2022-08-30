Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Crypto Exchange dYdX Scraps Promotion Amid 'Liveness Check' Backlash
Popular decentralized exchange dYdX has scrapped a recent $25 deposit promotion after being scrutinized for asking participants to conduct a "liveness check," which identified customers using their webcams. In an announcement on Twitter, dYdX cited "extremely overwhelming demand" as the reason why the promotion was removed. A liveness check scans...
CoinDesk
Automated NFT Market Maker Sudoswap to Release Its Governance Token via Airdrop
Decentralized NFT marketplace Sudoswap is releasing its new governance token via an airdrop to community members, according to a blog post published Thursday. The Ethereum-based SUDO token’s initial supply of 60 million will be distributed mostly to holders of XMON, the native token behind the 0xmon NFT collection, created by the founders of Sudoswap. XMON holders will participate in a lockup to collectively receive 41.9% of the total SUDO supply. During the three-month lockup, XMON holders can receive 10,000 SUDO per XMON token locked.
CoinDesk
Helium Proposes Shifting its Entire Network to Solana Blockchain Months After $200M Raise
Developers behind the Helium network – a grid of medium-range wireless hotspots pitched as an alternative to hard-wired internet service – are proposing to migrate away from the project's own blockchain onto Solana, in pursuit of faster transaction speeds, higher uptimes and more interoperability with other blockchains as key reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
BlackRock to Use Kraken Subsidiary for Crypto Offering
BlackRock (BLK), which is the world's largest asset manager, will use crypto exchange Kraken's CF Benchmarks’ bitcoin index for its new crypto offering. Last month, BlackRock teamed up with Coinbase (COIN), another crypto exchange, to make bitcoin directly available to its institutional clients. Shortly after, BlackRock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Consolidate as Traders Eye US Jobs Report to Gauge Next Fed Rate Hike
It's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) Friday and prominent cryptocurrencies are trading in established ranges ahead of the critical U.S. jobs data that may help determine the scale of the impending Federal Reserve rate hike. Once largely ignored by the crypto market, the report has gained prominence this year as it reveals...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Network Says $70M Cash Relief Will Bolster Efforts to Survive the Year
Crypto lender Celsius Network, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, said a freshly found $70 million pile of cash will likely help it continue operating through the end of 2022. According to a document filed Thursday by Kirkland & Ellis, the law firm Celsius has hired to help it restructure,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?
Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
CoinDesk
Beyond the Silk Road: Crypto Needs a Regulatory Course Correction
For all the hype of recent years, the crypto-asset sector does not have a history of showing itself in the best light. From its genesis in 2009, bitcoin (BTC) was quickly appropriated by criminals intent on making it their currency of choice for prohibited goods. While public-facing responses by governments telegraphed an air of unconcern, internal reactions were quite different. In the early 2010s, I sat in meetings with intelligence professionals muttering about darknet markets using invisible funds that were impossible to trace. This sort of thing tends to put law enforcement on edge, and so it remains.
CoinDesk
Australian CBDC Research Project Could Provide Crypto Clarity, Legal Expert Says
A research project spearheaded by Australia’s government, financial institutions and universities is a significant step for the country in determining the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Sydney-based attorney specializing in digital law. “This has been a really important move towards seeing what a...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Inches Up After Report Shows Slowing US Jobs Growth
Price Point: Bitcoin was rising Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported that jobs growth slowed dramatically last month, which is seen as a boost for the prices of risky assets, because it relieves pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively. Market Moves: A look at how...
CoinDesk
Advisors Need to Refine Their Definition of Crypto
Crypto and digital assets are full of new technological terms and jargon that might be daunting or confusing to advisors and clients. For that reason, having some basic, clear definitions of crypto terms might be helpful when answering client questions and serve as a foundation for an advisor’s further incursions into the realm of crypto education.
CoinDesk
Indonesia to Establish 'Crypto Stock' Exchange by 2022-End: Report
Indonesia's government plans to establish a "crypto stock" exchange by the end of 2022, according to a report by DealStreetAsia, citing a minister. The exchange will list companies in the digital asset industry, such as some of the 25 exchanges that have been granted licenses by Indonesian financial watchdog Bappebti.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $20K for the Foreseeable Future
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) both declined on Thursday, settling into what seems likely to be a flat trading range for the foreseeable future. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1% on Thursday, temporarily falling below the psychologically important $20,000 level. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has above and below $20K for the last six trading days.
CoinDesk
Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token ETHPOW May Trade at 1.5% of Ether's Price, Futures Suggest
If you have been following the crypto market for some time, you probably have heard that Ethereum, the world's largest smart-contract blockchain, may undergo a hard fork later this month, splitting into a proof-of-stake (PoS) chain and a proof-of-work (PoW) chain. The Ethereum chain with the PoS consensus mechanism will...
CoinDesk
As 10,000 Long-Dormant Bitcoins Finally Trade, Observers Wonder What's Up
Unusual blockchain data appears to show large blocks of bitcoin worth more than $200 million moving for the first time in years, prompting crypto analysts to scratch their heads and agonize over what to make of it – if anything at all. On Aug. 28, according to a post...
CoinDesk
BofA: Crypto Buying Momentum Fades as Investors Weigh Bear Market Bounce, Recession Risk
Crypto investors are switching into stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset like the U.S. dollar or gold, and out of more volatile assets because of uncertainty about the sustainability of the “bear market bounce” and the potential for a hard recession in the U.S., Bank of America (BAC) said in a research podcast Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Down After Initial Push Higher
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) both declined slightly on Friday, as investors digested the latest U.S. jobs report that showed the unemployment rate inched up slightly but not enough to change the tenor of the still hot labor market. Bitcoin declined 1.1% on Friday, after popping 1% in the hour...
CoinDesk
Did Ethereum Merge Optimism Lift Ether or Was It the S&P 500?
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, rallied sharply in the four weeks to mid-August., doubling to $2,000. Most analysts attributed the price rally to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge – the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform to a proof-of-stake network. The switch is expected to cause a drastic reduction in ETH supply, and thus hoped to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency.
Comments / 0