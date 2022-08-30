ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

CoinDesk

Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit

"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Automated NFT Market Maker Sudoswap to Release Its Governance Token via Airdrop

Decentralized NFT marketplace Sudoswap is releasing its new governance token via an airdrop to community members, according to a blog post published Thursday. The Ethereum-based SUDO token’s initial supply of 60 million will be distributed mostly to holders of XMON, the native token behind the 0xmon NFT collection, created by the founders of Sudoswap. XMON holders will participate in a lockup to collectively receive 41.9% of the total SUDO supply. During the three-month lockup, XMON holders can receive 10,000 SUDO per XMON token locked.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

BlackRock to Use Kraken Subsidiary for Crypto Offering

BlackRock (BLK), which is the world's largest asset manager, will use crypto exchange Kraken's CF Benchmarks’ bitcoin index for its new crypto offering. Last month, BlackRock teamed up with Coinbase (COIN), another crypto exchange, to make bitcoin directly available to its institutional clients. Shortly after, BlackRock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?

Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Beyond the Silk Road: Crypto Needs a Regulatory Course Correction

For all the hype of recent years, the crypto-asset sector does not have a history of showing itself in the best light. From its genesis in 2009, bitcoin (BTC) was quickly appropriated by criminals intent on making it their currency of choice for prohibited goods. While public-facing responses by governments telegraphed an air of unconcern, internal reactions were quite different. In the early 2010s, I sat in meetings with intelligence professionals muttering about darknet markets using invisible funds that were impossible to trace. This sort of thing tends to put law enforcement on edge, and so it remains.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Australian CBDC Research Project Could Provide Crypto Clarity, Legal Expert Says

A research project spearheaded by Australia’s government, financial institutions and universities is a significant step for the country in determining the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Sydney-based attorney specializing in digital law. “This has been a really important move towards seeing what a...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Advisors Need to Refine Their Definition of Crypto

Crypto and digital assets are full of new technological terms and jargon that might be daunting or confusing to advisors and clients. For that reason, having some basic, clear definitions of crypto terms might be helpful when answering client questions and serve as a foundation for an advisor’s further incursions into the realm of crypto education.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Indonesia to Establish 'Crypto Stock' Exchange by 2022-End: Report

Indonesia's government plans to establish a "crypto stock" exchange by the end of 2022, according to a report by DealStreetAsia, citing a minister. The exchange will list companies in the digital asset industry, such as some of the 25 exchanges that have been granted licenses by Indonesian financial watchdog Bappebti.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $20K for the Foreseeable Future

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) both declined on Thursday, settling into what seems likely to be a flat trading range for the foreseeable future. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1% on Thursday, temporarily falling below the psychologically important $20,000 level. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has above and below $20K for the last six trading days.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

BofA: Crypto Buying Momentum Fades as Investors Weigh Bear Market Bounce, Recession Risk

Crypto investors are switching into stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset like the U.S. dollar or gold, and out of more volatile assets because of uncertainty about the sustainability of the “bear market bounce” and the potential for a hard recession in the U.S., Bank of America (BAC) said in a research podcast Wednesday.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Down After Initial Push Higher

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) both declined slightly on Friday, as investors digested the latest U.S. jobs report that showed the unemployment rate inched up slightly but not enough to change the tenor of the still hot labor market. Bitcoin declined 1.1% on Friday, after popping 1% in the hour...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Did Ethereum Merge Optimism Lift Ether or Was It the S&P 500?

Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, rallied sharply in the four weeks to mid-August., doubling to $2,000. Most analysts attributed the price rally to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge – the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform to a proof-of-stake network. The switch is expected to cause a drastic reduction in ETH supply, and thus hoped to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency.
STOCKS

