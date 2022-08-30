Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game
Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
Serena Williams assured reporters that the mid-match bathroom break that sparked her US Open comeback 'wasn't number 2'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch
Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win
Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
Serena Williams had a powerful response to racism she faced at Indian Wells 20 years ago: Success
As Serena Williams prepares to walk away from the tennis court to focus on "other things that are important" to her, we find ourselves reflecting on the many moments that defined the 23-time grand slam winner's illustrious career. While the list of titles, honors and trophies she has won over the course of 27 years is what often takes the spotlight when talking about Williams' history with the sport, it is undeniable that her impact on women's sports as a whole has been far greater. From consistently advocating to close the pay gap and achieve parity both within tennis and further afield to fighting against racism and body shaming, Williams transformed the game in more ways than one.
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet
Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
John McEnroe blasts journalist over claims he criticised Rafael Nadal 'legacy'
John McEnroe has angrily lashed out at a journalist who accused him of claiming Rafael Nadal had ‘stained’ his legacy by accepting preferential treatment from umpires. Following Nadal’s US Open first round win over Rinky Hijikata, a journalist told him that during TV commentary McEnroe had commented that Nadal does not get punished like other players for violating the serve-clock rule.
Serena and Venus Williams are KNOCKED OUT of the US Open doubles in the first round after straight-sets loss to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in what is set to be their last ever match together
There will be no farewell Grand Slam title in doubles for Serena Williams after she and sister Venus lost in the first round of the US Open. The sisters decided to give it one last whirl four years after their last Slam appearance together and six years on from the most recent of their 14 titles.
Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away
Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday
DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie
The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at...
US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
Serena Williams hails Tiger Woods' influence as she continues her US Open run
It was a performance that had Tiger Woods on his feet and pumping his fist -- a sight usually witnessed on the 18th hole of a golf course, rather than the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
