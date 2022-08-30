What happened yesterday was no good. Don’t play with me like that, ma’am. Organs were palpitating. Armpits were moist. At one point, I curled up and contorted myself into a mollusk shape, rocking back and forth, eyes fixed to the concrete stadium floor below me, possibly, maybe (definitely) humming “I’m a Little Teapot” to no one in particular. It may not have been a hum.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO