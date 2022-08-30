Read full article on original website
Can Rashod Bateman Unlock the Baltimore Ravens Offense—and Lamar Jackson?
NFL training camp is pretty boring, at least from a spectator’s point of view. Sure, there are players wearing pads and engaging in activities that resemble football—a nice appetizer after a long offseason. But let’s be real: It’s just practice, which is like a flavored seltzer. There’s only a hint of real football in there.
Using the Likert Scale on the Hottest Topics in the NFL
Sheil and Danny go through the hottest topics in the NFL, including Russell Wilson’s new contract, Jimmy G staying in San Francisco, Justin Fields, the Jets, and more (00:46). Also, Sheil answers some of your listener mailbag questions (43:22). Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Danny Kelly. Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez.
Preseason Overreactions
From Dolphins to winning the AFC East to Lions making the leap, Austin, JJ, and Raheem discuss overreactions heading into the season and figure out what’s real or not. Hosts: Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and Austin Gayle. Producer: Stefan Anderson. Subscribe: Spotify.
The 2022 Fantasy Football Take Purge
Welcome to the third annual Take Purge. All NFL and fantasy-football-related takes, including those you don’t actually believe, will be legal for 60 continuous minutes. All rational thought, logic, and professional credibility will be suspended during this time. for tiers, sleepers, and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz,...
2021 NFL Playoff Teams: Buy or Sell
Mike and Jesse start today’s episode with a game of buy, sell, or hold based on last season’s NFL playoff teams (3:00). Then, they run through the upcoming releases (29:00), before being joined by Lou Geneux of Card Talk Podcast to discuss the differences in their podcasts, his forecast of the hobby, and to compare investors and collectors in the card world (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (53:00).
Cleveland’s Big Mitchell Trade With Ryen Russillo, Plus AFC Over/Unders With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Jazz trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers, and what this means for the Knicks (1:51). Then Bill is joined by Cousin Sal to talk NFL win totals for the AFC (50:08)!. Host: Bill Simmons. Guests: Ryen Russillo...
The Power of Serena, on Full Display One More Time
What happened yesterday was no good. Don’t play with me like that, ma’am. Organs were palpitating. Armpits were moist. At one point, I curled up and contorted myself into a mollusk shape, rocking back and forth, eyes fixed to the concrete stadium floor below me, possibly, maybe (definitely) humming “I’m a Little Teapot” to no one in particular. It may not have been a hum.
