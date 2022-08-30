ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Can Rashod Bateman Unlock the Baltimore Ravens Offense—and Lamar Jackson?

NFL training camp is pretty boring, at least from a spectator’s point of view. Sure, there are players wearing pads and engaging in activities that resemble football—a nice appetizer after a long offseason. But let’s be real: It’s just practice, which is like a flavored seltzer. There’s only a hint of real football in there.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Ringer

Using the Likert Scale on the Hottest Topics in the NFL

Sheil and Danny go through the hottest topics in the NFL, including Russell Wilson’s new contract, Jimmy G staying in San Francisco, Justin Fields, the Jets, and more (00:46). Also, Sheil answers some of your listener mailbag questions (43:22). Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Danny Kelly. Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez.
NFL
The Ringer

Preseason Overreactions

From Dolphins to winning the AFC East to Lions making the leap, Austin, JJ, and Raheem discuss overreactions heading into the season and figure out what’s real or not. Hosts: Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and Austin Gayle. Producer: Stefan Anderson. Subscribe: Spotify.
NFL
The Ringer

The 2022 Fantasy Football Take Purge

Welcome to the third annual Take Purge. All NFL and fantasy-football-related takes, including those you don’t actually believe, will be legal for 60 continuous minutes. All rational thought, logic, and professional credibility will be suspended during this time. for tiers, sleepers, and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Ringer

2021 NFL Playoff Teams: Buy or Sell

Mike and Jesse start today’s episode with a game of buy, sell, or hold based on last season’s NFL playoff teams (3:00). Then, they run through the upcoming releases (29:00), before being joined by Lou Geneux of Card Talk Podcast to discuss the differences in their podcasts, his forecast of the hobby, and to compare investors and collectors in the card world (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (53:00).
NFL
The Ringer

The Power of Serena, on Full Display One More Time

What happened yesterday was no good. Don’t play with me like that, ma’am. Organs were palpitating. Armpits were moist. At one point, I curled up and contorted myself into a mollusk shape, rocking back and forth, eyes fixed to the concrete stadium floor below me, possibly, maybe (definitely) humming “I’m a Little Teapot” to no one in particular. It may not have been a hum.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy